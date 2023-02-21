Northwest Oregon Conference district meet champion Hood River Valley, buoyed by its peaking relay teams, finished sixth at last weekend’s Class 5A boys state swim meet in Beaverton.
The Eagles raced to third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (for eight points) and were fourth in the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay (six points). Those finishes accounted for most of the Eagles’ scoring in the two-day meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. HRV, coach by Shelly Rawding, also had two points from sophomore Caiden Titus, who was fifth in the 100 freestyle, for its 16-point overall score.
The HRV girls team was eighth with seven points.
Summit of Bend won the boys 5A team title with 69 points. The 5A girls title was won by Bend High.
The HRV boys 200-free relay team – which on Friday qualified fifth for the final - included junior Jackson Bullock, junior Elijah Adams, sophomore Max Webster, and Titus. They qualified for the final with a 1 minute, 36.58 second time in the preliminaries. They improved to 1:35.63 in the final. Titus closed with a 23.07-second 50-yard leg, the best of the Eagle quartet.
The Eagles had a similar improvement in the 400 free relay, as Bullock, Adams, senior Kaitaro Hawkins, and Titus clocked 3:33.28 in the final – a more than three second improvement from their prelim effort (fifth overall). Titus closed with a 51.27 final 100.
Hood River’s 200 medley relay also qualified for state and finished eighth in the preliminary round. The team of senior Zayd Ziada, Lucas Elliott, Hawkins and Webster improved its district meet time by a couple of seconds with its 1:49.33 clocking.
On the girls side, Hood River’s best finish came from its fifth-place 200 free relay. Junior Michelle Graves led off, giving way to frosh Delaney Hackett, who touched so senior Abby Tomlinson could leave the blocks. Senior Emma Titus closed the relay with a 25.31 50-yard leg, bringing the team home in 1:46.05. That was a two-second improvement from the team’s time at district two weeks ago.
The Eagles’ 400 free relay was sixth in 3:50.95. The team included sophomore Sophia Cross, frosh Sophia Helleberg, Tomlinson, and Titus. She also scored one point with her sixth place in the 100 freestyle (55.17).
