Northwest Oregon Conference district meet champion Hood River Valley, buoyed by its peaking relay teams, finished sixth at last weekend’s Class 5A boys state swim meet in Beaverton.

The Eagles raced to third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (for eight points) and were fourth in the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay (six points). Those finishes accounted for most of the Eagles’ scoring in the two-day meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. HRV, coach by Shelly Rawding, also had two points from sophomore Caiden Titus, who was fifth in the 100 freestyle, for its 16-point overall score.   

