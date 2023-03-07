Hood River Valley finished with an 11-13 overall boys basketball record and was 8-8 in its first season in the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference after splitting its final two league games.
The contests were postponed because of snow and subsequent ice that blanketed the Portland-Metro area this past week.
Hood River was in contention for one of four automatic NWOC Class 5A state playoff berths until it lost, 65-59, at Putnam on Feb. 28. The Eagles led by nine points in the second half of that game in Milwaukie but couldn’t hold off the host Kingsmen (14-10). HRV, Putnam and Canby finished in a three-way tie record-wise at 8-8 in the NWOC, but the latter team earned the league’s No. 4 berth to the state playoffs via a tiebreaker.
Hood River finished the season with a 71-44 road win at unbeaten Hillsboro High on March 1, as Coach Christopher Dirks managed that game by celebrating his seniors and giving some swing players extended varsity minutes.
Senior Sam Fauth’s high school boys basketball swan song will include a stat line of 26 points and eight rebounds. He hit two fourth-quarter 3-pointers after missing his first five. Coach Dirks, in his eighth season, kept Fauth and fellow senior Chris Johnson on the floor through the final buzzer. Johnson scored five points and added three assists and two steals. HRV’s other senior, playing in his final game, Isaiah Poole, contributed six points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Poole, a two-season captain for the Eagles, was one of three players on HRV’s senior-laden 2021-2022 team along with juniors Sawyer Clemett and Ethan Rivera. Poole and Fauth were starters the entire season, while Johnson worked his way into a consistent starting role as the season progressed.
Against Hillsboro, the Spartans hung around for most of the first half until a 6-0 scoring run to close the third quarter gave HRV a 35-23 lead at the break. Clemett fed Poole for a hoop, Zak Poole found Fauth, who scored on a secondary break chance, and Clemett capped the spurt with a basket off a Hillsboro turnover.
A 12-3 run midway through the third period boosted the Eagles’ lead from 39-30 to 51-33. Isaiah Poole fed brother Zak on a 3-pointer, and Fauth converted an old-fashioned three-point play for the run’s first six points. Fauth scored two more times, and when Isaiah Poole’s basket pushed the margin to 18 points, Hillsboro Coach Sam Kem had seen enough and called a timeout.
The 6-foot-5 Clemett finished with nine points, while Zak Poole added eight points and eight rebounds. Those two players, Rivera, and fellow juniors Grady Williams and Aidan Smith were part of HRV’s regular rotation of players this past season.
NWOC notes: La Salle Prep won the 2022-23 league title with a 14-2 record; Wilsonville was second at 13-3 and Parkrose third at 12-4. La Salle Prep and Wilsonville advanced to the eight-team 5A state tournament March 8-10 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis by winning play-in games on Saturday. Putnam and Canby had their seasons end when they lost in the play-in round.
