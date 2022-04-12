A tricky Crooked River Ranch Golf Course and some unsavory weather proved a tough combination for the Hood River Valley boys golf team April 4 in Central Oregon.
The Eagles finished fifth out of the six Intermountain Conference teams at the first of five IMC events this spring.
“This was not what we were looking for ideally, but honestly considering the conditions I was happy with how we played,” Coach Erin Mason said. “We are so close to getting where we want to be. I think we need another week or so and maybe we can start making a run toward the IMC accumulative finish line.”
Crook County, led by medalist Palmer Smith’s 76, won with a 344, 30 strokes better than runner-up Redmond. Hood River shot 420.
HRV frosh Davis Kerr finished fifth overall with a 91. “Davis continues to improve each week and I can’t wait to see his scores by end of season,” Mason said. “I honestly believe Davis Kerr and Keirnan Chown have a legitimate chance as individuals to reach the regional state tourney if they continue to improve.”
Hood River’s younger golfers traveled to Willow Creek Country Club for the annual Heppner Mustang Invitational on April 6. The Eagles won the four-team competition with a 343 over the par-60 course.
“Although we didn’t have any standout individual rounds, we were able to squeak out the team win in the end,” Mason said. Nine strokes separated the top three teams. Chown’s 80 was low score for HRV.
