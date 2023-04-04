The depth of Hood River Valley’s boys tennis team was on display March 30, when the Eagles dispatched Gorge rival The Dalles, 8-1, in a nonleague match.

HRV swept the four singles matches and won all but the No. 1 doubles competition. Finbar O’Donoghue, Juan Pablo Meyer Cortes, Van Aiken, and Rune Baumhackl won singles matches. Meyer Cortes and Ondrej Necas of The Dalles played to three sets, but the other singles matches were straight-set wins. Meyer Cortes outlasted Necas, 1-6, 6-1, 10-4.

