The depth of Hood River Valley’s boys tennis team was on display March 30, when the Eagles dispatched Gorge rival The Dalles, 8-1, in a nonleague match.
HRV swept the four singles matches and won all but the No. 1 doubles competition. Finbar O’Donoghue, Juan Pablo Meyer Cortes, Van Aiken, and Rune Baumhackl won singles matches. Meyer Cortes and Ondrej Necas of The Dalles played to three sets, but the other singles matches were straight-set wins. Meyer Cortes outlasted Necas, 1-6, 6-1, 10-4.
O’Donoghue beat Henry Perez, 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 singles; Aiken bested Grey Roetcisoender, 6-3, 6-3; and Baumhackl topped Jesus Chavez, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Riverhawk No. 1 team of Paul Kelly and Ivan Garcia beat HRV’s Zayd Ziada and Lewis Heck, 6-1, 6-3. But that would prove to be the lone victory for The Dalles. Parker Ford and Oscar Avalos won at No. 2 doubles over Alexander Kjoelseth and Carter Randall, 6-4, 6-1; John Hotchkiss and Isaiah Poole won over Martin Romero and Jonathan Rodriguez in No. 3 doubles, 6-3, 6-1; Judah Caudill and John Olsen took the No. 4 doubles match against Ryder Barrier and Francisco Meza, 6-2, 6-1; and Eric Cruz and Izzy Valle won at No. 5 doubles, 6-0, 6-0, over Ben Dahl and Cooper Barrier.
