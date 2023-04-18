Hood River Valley’s boys tennis team beat Centennial, 7-2, in a Northwest Oregon Conference dual match April 13. The Eagles (7-2) were paced by a 5-0 sweep in doubles, which HRV did not drop a set.
Earning wins for Coach Jon Hiatt’s HRV squad at doubles were: Zayd Ziada and Lewis Heck at No. 1; Parker Ford and Oscar Avalos at No. 2; John Hotchkiss and Isiah Poole at No. 3; Judah Caudill and John Olsen at No. 4; and Eric Cruz and Rune Baumhackl at No. 5.
Hood River Valley’s No. 3 and No. 4 singles players — Juan Pablo Meyer Cortes and Van Aiken — won their matches in straight sets. Meyer Cortes is 5-1 in singles this season and 1-0 in doubles. Aiken is 7-2 in singles in 2023.
Hood River’s depth will be tested this week, as the Eagles have three successive matches — necessitated by last week’s rain outs— on three days starting Tuesday: at West Salem, at La Salle and at home against Wilsonville. The latter two matches are Northwest Oregon Conference showdowns.
