HRV GBX versus Wilsonville

Hood River Valley junior Marina Castaneda (1) and Wilsonville freshman Fareeda ElManhawy leap into position to rebound an Eagle freethrow during Thursday’s home game Jan. 12. Mark B. Gibson photo

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Hood River Valley is seeking its initial Northwest Oregon Conference girls basketball victory and the timing may be right for a Tuesday trip to Portland’s Parkrose High.

The 0-12 Broncos are arguably not at the same skill level of HRV’s most recent opponents, Wilsonville and La Salle Prep. Wilsonville defeated Hood River, 61-33, on Jan. 12 and La Salle topped the Eagles, 68-26, on Jan. 9. Hood River Valley was competitive in spurts in both games, but not the entire 32 minutes.