Hood River Valley is seeking its initial Northwest Oregon Conference girls basketball victory and the timing may be right for a Tuesday trip to Portland’s Parkrose High.
The 0-12 Broncos are arguably not at the same skill level of HRV’s most recent opponents, Wilsonville and La Salle Prep. Wilsonville defeated Hood River, 61-33, on Jan. 12 and La Salle topped the Eagles, 68-26, on Jan. 9. Hood River Valley was competitive in spurts in both games, but not the entire 32 minutes.
Hood River, 3-10 overall and 0-4 in NWOC play, beat Parkrose 56-28 — the latest HRV win — in the December Corvallis tournament that the Eagles attended. HRV was the aggressor in that contest, but in the recent league losses, the Eagle opponents controlled the tempo.
In its most recent contest against visiting Wilsonville, Hood River had trouble with the Wildcats’ pressure defensive schemes. Wilsonville led 6-0 prompting HRV Coach Steve Noteboom to call a timeout. He used another one when the score was 11-0. There was a two-minute span when Hood River did not get up any shot attempts vs. the Wildcats’ full-court press and equally active half-court defense.
Wilsonville, led by the playmaking of freshman guard Gabriella Moultrie and the inside presence of 6-foot freshman post Fareeda ElManhawy, kept up the pressure at both ends of the court. Abby Schrankel’s 3-pointer from the left wing at 2:42 of the opening period gave HRV its first points, and the Eagles started to relax a bit. Julia Rowan’s rebound and follow shot and another by Marina Castaneda made the score 13-7 Wildcats.
Ryann Rosselle pulled HRV within 19-12 with her 3-pointer and two free throws by Schrankel kept the margin at seven, 21-14, before Wilsonville closed out the first half with an 8-0 run.
The second half started like the first for HRV, with cold shooting and turnovers helping Wilsonville go on a 10-0 run. It was 37-19 at the 5:38 mark of the third period, after ElManhawy’s putback prompted another HRV timeout. Wilsonville steadily pulled away after that. HRV scored one field goal in the final eight minutes, that coming on Rosselle’s layup after she stole the ball in the backcourt. Rosselle led HRV in scoring with 11 points and Schrankel added 10.
Hood River got off to a better start in the game at La Salle. The Eagles led 6-5 before the Falcons closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run. It was 16-10 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, when La Salle went on an 18-0 run, fueled by its press, to blow the game open. Schrankel’s 3-pointer a minute before halftime broke a four-minute scoring drought for HRV. La Salle outscored the Eagles 20-11 in the third period.
Castaneda led HRV with eight points, all in the first half.
Hood River plays a non-league contest on Friday at home against Class 4A St. Helens. That contest begins a seven-game home stand which includes five NWOC games.
