Hood River Valley’s baseball team clinched another berth in the Class 5A state playoffs with a two-game sweep of Hillsboro High last week.
HRV has qualified for the baseball playoffs every year since 2010 — a streak of 11 appearances, interrupted only by the 2020 season which was canceled by the COVID pandemic.
The Eagles (13-10 overall, 8-7 Northwest Oregon Conference), capped their week Friday with a 9-4 win over visiting Hillsboro at Traner Field. The win clinched HRV one of four NWOC automatic berths in the playoffs, which begin next week. The Eagles were scheduled to finish their regular season this week with a two-game series against Canby — May 17 at Canby and May 19 at home.
“I’m super proud of these guys and the work they continue to put in,” Coach Max Reitz said. “For such an overall inexperienced team to secure a winning record and make the playoffs is a solid accomplishment on their part.”
Hood River opened last week with a 10-5, home loss to Wilsonville on May 9, and rebounded May 10 with a 10-0 win at Hillsboro. The Eagles were hurt by six errors in the Wilsonville contest, despite outhitting the Wildcats, 12-7. Davis Parr had three of those hits, and teammates Ethan Rivera, Jordan Webber, and Hunter Duckwall added two hits apiece.
Webber no-hit the Spartans in the game, which ended in five innings.
“Webber overpowered Hillsboro even without his best stuff,” Reitz said. “It was great to play a clean defensive game and (Addison) Postlewait made a real web gem early in the game that turned out to be important for preserving the no hitter.”
HRV had eight hits including three from Grady Williams, to support Webber’s zero hit, four walk, nine strikeout effort.
The Friday rematch in the Gorge was played in low to mid 80-degree weather — the warmest day of the season thus far. HRV’s Jake Von Lubken was on the mound for the Eagles (the righty also is slated to start the second game this week, according to Reitz). Hood River led 8-0 but wasn’t clean in the field late in the contest, which helped Hillsboro back in the game in the latter innings. HRV managed three hits against four Hillsboro pitchers, who issued six walks.
“We dominated this game until the end when our defense really let us down,” Reitz said. “Jake powered through the rough play behind him. He wasn’t quite as sharp as usual and was a bit up in the zone, but it was his second start of the week, and it was really hot.
“In the end, he delivered what we needed which was a big win to clinch another playoff appearance.”
HRV won the 2022 Intermountain Conference baseball title in Reitz’s first season as head coach. The 5A playoffs begin May 23 with a 16-team, single elimination bracket. Hood River could tie with Canby for third in the league standing with a sweep of the Cougars.
