Dufur High recorded a season-high point total in an OSAA/Class 1A football first round state playoff Nov. 6, with a 58-40 come-from-behind win over Gold Beach.
The win by the No. 8-ranked Rangers (6-4) propels them on to Saturday’s Nov. 13 state quarterfinals against the No. 1 ranked and defending champion (2019) Adrian Antelopes (10-0) at Adrian High School. It marks the 10th straight year that Dufur has advanced to the quarterfinals. The winner moves on to the Nov. 19 semifinals.
Dufur, guided by assistant coaches CS Little and Art Smith, played arguably its best game of the season against Gold Beach (6-3), the second-place team from the Special District 1 Central Division. It was Dufur’s second win this year over a top-10 ranked team. Dufur won, 42-14, over the No. 10-ranked Enterprise Outlaws (5-4) on Sept. 24. Head Coach Jack Henderson was unable to attend the Gold Beach game, due to family obligations.
“We’re super thrilled with the effort the kids put out,” said Smith. “It’s been kind of an up-and-down season and we’re still dealing with the dynamics of COVID, which has had an impact on practice throughout the season. We got some kids healthy; we came out and had a really good solid week of practice. We told them before the game that they can control what they do by giving their best effort, staying loose and having fun. There’s nothing to hold you back so just go there and have fun. I think they played with great energy, passion and pride and it’s nice to see them enjoy that kind of success after having all the injuries and other stuff.”
Dufur scored on its first possession, capping a four-play, 45-yard drive with a 43-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback/defensive back Josh Taylor (10-for-18 passing, 149 yards) to sophomore running back Cody Phillips (four receptions, 79 yards receiving).
Phillips recently recovered from a left foot injury and was playing in his first game since Oct. 15. The talented running back/linebacker responded with an amazing performance. Phillips amassed 321 yards of individual total offense, including 242 yards rushing on 34 carries and two TDs. Phillips also had a team-high nine tackles on defense. Landon Ellis, a 6-foot-2 receiver who missed the last game due to an injury, also returned to the lineup for Dufur and he had three receptions for 41 yards receiving.
“It was great to be back and coming off my foot injury, I just felt excited to be back; we played a good game and we executed well,” said Phillips. “I’m glad that we’re in the second round of the playoffs. I feel great; I just shook off the injury and I needed to come back and help our team. They (Panthers) played a great game, and I was a little worried when the score was close. We maintained our composure, everyone executed well and it felt nice when we built the big lead.”
Taylor added: “It was nice having our No. 1 receiver back too with Landon Ellis. We’ve had injuries all year and then we’ve just had other guys that stepped up to help us out. It feels good to be in the playoffs and we had great weather today. It’s pretty exciting and we have a great group of guys that are going to compete well in the next round of the playoffs.”
After Gold Beach tied the game, Dufur responded on the ensuing possession with another quick scoring drive. A seven-play, 64-yard drive, highlighted by a 28-yard run by senior Jacob Jones was capped by a Phillips six-yard TD scramble. Jones finished with 17 carries and 106 yards rushing.
“It was a very tough game; they (Panthers) played hard, and we played harder, so it was just a good overall game,” Jones said. “We both fought, and in the end, it just came down to a couple of touchdowns.
“At practice this week, we learned quite a few new plays, but in the end, everything worked out well for us. We executed well and we were just trying to keep the right mindset to play as hard as we can and that’s what we did. It feels amazing to be going on to the second round and we’re just trying to do the best we can.”
Gold Beach answered Dufur’s score and took the lead by returning a Dufur fumble for a touchdown. Dufur responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a Phillips five-yard TD run, trimming the margin to 20-18. The teams traded scores before Taylor’s interception of Panther senior quarterback Trenton Storns gave Dufur one more first-half possession. A five-play, 76-yard drive, highlighted by a 30-yard pass from Taylor to sophomore receiver Olson Meanus (three receptions, 51 yards receiving) was capped by Taylor’s 21-yard TD toss to senior Peyton Beeks. A two-point conversion pass from Taylor to Ellis lifted Dufur in front 32-26 with 20 seconds left in the opening half.
The Panthers knotted the game for the third time when they returned Dufur’s second half kickoff for a TD. But the Rangers took control from there, outscoring the visitors, 26-8 the rest of the way.
“It looked like they all matured a little bit today,” said Little. “They made some good decisions and they saw some things on the field that they don’t ordinarily see earlier in the season. They were seeing things that let us know that they were well focused on the game. Instead of just laying down and letting them (Panthers) take control of the game, we came right back and scored, and we got some defensive stops, and we built a big lead.
“We answered every single time that they scored and then we got a lead and controlled the clock near the end of the game.”
Dufur scored 20 consecutive points on three offensive possessions - each capped by a Taylor TD run. He scored five rushing TDs and passed for two more.
For seniors Jerald Hernandez, Beeks, Carson Smith, Jones, Isaac Anthony (injured) and Kaleb Pence (injured), the contest marked the final home game of their Dufur High School football careers.
“It was a great win, and it was just an amazing and really fun game,” said Hernandez, an offensive lineman, who got his name on the offensive stat sheet. “We left it all out there on the field, especially the seniors, because we knew it could be our last game. We just kept pummeling them (Panthers) and running the ball in the inside and we just kept on doing that and everything worked out well.
“Our guys were running good right behind me, so I had to make sure to get going. I had one running play near the end of the game, and I rushed for six yards and that was great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.