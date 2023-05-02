The Dufur High Rangers played in three Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf tournaments last week, winning two of them.
The Rangers competed in the 12-team state preview tourney at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis April 25, and they took second place with a score of 372, trailing Camas High, which won with a 302. “Camas was looking for an event to play in and so they came over to play and they had a pretty impressive score,” said Coach Travis Kane.
Dufur senior Tora Timinsky shot an 8-over 79 to finish tied for seventh out of 77 players. Freshman Tygh Timinsky (87), senior Allie Masterson (102) and Amelie Dearmond (104) completed Dufur’s team score.
The Dalles High Riverhawks also competed in the Corvallis tourney and junior Katelynn Vassar shot a 94 and sophomore Anna Schuemann shot a 129. The Riverhawks will play in their next event Wednesday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, which is also the site of the regional tournament May 8-9. Senior Paige Compton, junior Nellie Wilkinson and sophomore Madison Grant are expected to play for The Dalles on Wednesday.
“The state preview tourney went pretty well for us,” said Coach Nate Timmons. “Katelynn didn’t play too bad in her first time playing that course. It was really good for her to see it, because that’s where the regional tournament will be played. I think Katelynn has a good shot to qualify for the state tournament, too, for a second straight year.”
Dufur also competed in the Burns Hilander Invitational on April 26 in John Day and they won the four-team event with a 378. Tora Timinsky was the medalist out of 19 golfers with her 76. Tygh Timinsky (89), Molly Cochenour (106) and Masterson (107) rounded out Dufur’s top four.
“We had a lot of personal best scores by our girls throughout the week,” said Kane.
The Rangers then competed in the Heppner Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course in Echo on April 28 and they won the three-team event with a 391. Tora Timinsky was medalist, shooting 78. Tygh Timinsky (93) took second, Cochenour (personal best 105) took third place and Dearmond (113) rounded out Dufur’s team score.
The Rangers will compete in their next event - the district tournament - May 8-9 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton.
