The Dufur High Rangers returned home for the first time in five weeks, and celebrated homecoming/senior night with a 32-14 win over the Imbler High Panthers in Special District 2 Class 1A eight-man football Oct. 22 at Dufur High School.
It was a much-needed win for Dufur (5-1 SD2, 5-3 overall) which won the SD2 West Division title with the victory and it gives the Rangers momentum heading into Friday’s crossover league playoffs. The Rangers, guided by Coach Jack Henderson, took first place in the seven-team SD2 West Division with a 5-1 record.
“The kids all stepped up and played well,” said Henderson, who had just 12 players available after junior Marshall McLaughlin suffered a broken collarbone. “Jacob Jones did a great job at running back. Our interior offensive line of Jerald Hernandez, August Harvey and Foster Harvey did a tremendous job moving people off the ball along with Peyton Beeks, as well. Everyone played well; Jacob Jones did a great job on defense and Josh Taylor did a great job at quarterback and at defensive back. JJ Johnston (eight carries, 40 yards rushing) also did a great job at defensive back and on offense, too, at running back.”
Dufur will meet the No. 1-ranked Adrian High Antelopes (6-0 SD2, 8-0 overall), the SD2 East Division champion Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
It will be a rematch of an April 3 spring contest that the Rangers won, 40-38, at Dufur High School. It’s also a matchup between the past two 1A champions. Dufur won the 2018 title and Adrian won the 2019 championship. Dufur has qualified for an OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union first-round state playoff game on Nov. 5 or 6.
“It was pretty exciting for us to win the Big Sky West title this year, so everyone is really happy about that,” said Henderson, whose Rangers have won the league title six straight years. “We’re looking forward to playing Adrian and they’re a tough team, so it should be a good game.”
The No. 8-ranked Rangers bounced back from their most lopsided defeat this year a week ago (46-6 loss to Ione/Arlington) and they regained a positive outlook with a confidence-building win over the No. 13 ranked Panthers (3-3 SD2, 4-4 overall).
The Rangers came out and had an excellent start early in the contest as they recovered a fumble on Imbler’s first possession to gain control at the Panther 42-yard line. The Rangers then proceeded on an eight-play drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown run by Jones (20 carries, 123 yards rushing) and his two-point conversion run helped Dufur take an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Dufur extended its advantage to 16-0 in the second quarter. A three-play, 60-yard drive culminated with a 29-yard TD run by Taylor (18 carries, 61 yards rushing) and McLaughlin (nine carries, 77 yards rushing) ran the two-point conversion. The Panthers then responded with a score to trim Dufur’s lead to 16-8 at halftime. Taylor, who missed the past two games with an injury, played his first game since Oct. 1.
After a scoreless third quarter, an eight play, 46-yard drive was capped by a Jones one-yard TD run, along with his two-point conversion scramble and Dufur led 24-8 early in the fourth quarter. Imbler answered with a score on its ensuing possession, trimming the margin to 24-14.
The Rangers responded with a six play, 49-yard scoring drive, capped by a Jones seven-yard TD run and his two-point conversion made it 32-14 with 2:17 remaining in the contest. Dufur gained all its yardage on the ground and had 295 yards rushing and outgained Imbler in total offense 295 yards to 168.
The Rangers were led defensively by junior August Harvey (seven tackles), Jones (five tackles), Beeks (five tackles), Hernandez (sack, three tackles) and sophomore Olson Meanus (sack, four tackles). Dufur sophomore running back/linebacker Cody Phillips didn’t play because of a foot injury, but he’s expected to return for the state playoffs in November.
Dufur seniors Kaleb Pence, Hernandez, Beeks, Isaac Anthony and Jones were honored in a special senior night pregame ceremony prior to the contest.
