Dufur High’s 4x400 meter relay put an exclamation point on the school’s District 3-1A girls track and field championship Saturday in Maupin.
The Ranger girls easily outscored the 13-team field and the 4x400 relay of Peyton Wallace, Aileen Carrillo, Abby Beal, and Emily Crawford capped the championship with a winning time of 4 minutes, 42.89 seconds. The 10 relay points gave Dufur 117 for the meet, a comfortable margin over runner-up South Wasco County and third-place Condon at the meet held under mostly sunny skies.
It was the first district meet since 2019, as COVID cancelled the 2020 and 2021 championships. It also was the first meet (and competition) on South Wasco’s new track and field facility. Dufur also won the district title the last time the meet was held in 2019 in Moro.
For seniors Beal and Crawford, the 4x400 relay capped two long, exhausting days of competition, as well as four years of riding out a pandemic. Back in 2019, Beal, Crawford, Brooke Beachamp and Ashley Bailey were freshmen on the Rangers’ district title team. Two years of COVID protocols kept them off the district podium, but it didn’t distinguish their competitive fire – nor that of Coach Tereasa Olson.
Last weekend, Beal was the meet’s high point scorer for girls with 28 individual points. She won the 200 meters in a personal-record 28.12 seconds, won the long jump in a PR 16 feet, 4.5 inches, and was second in the 100 meters in a PR 13.84 seconds. In Friday’s preliminaries, Beal ran 28.12 in the 200 for another PR over the two-day meet. Beal also was the district long jump champion as a frosh in 2019.
Crawford was equally as impressive last weekend, with three second-place finishes: 200 (28.49 after a PR 28.38 on Friday), 400 (1:04.58 PR), and long jump (15-7.25 PR).
Coach Olson’s Rangers had other big-meet points. Sophomore Hailey Peterson won the shot put with a PR put of 32-4, was fourth in the discus and sixth in the javelin. Bailey was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Beachamp won the javelin with a finals’ throw of 111-7, and senior Morgan Olson was second in the 800 meters with a six-second PR. Bailey and Peterson also earned wild-card berths to state in the discus. Beachamp was sixth in the javelin as a frosh, when her coaches could also still talk her into running an occasional distance race.
Dufur started Saturday’s finals on the track with a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay with the all-frosh team of Wallace, Kali Rockwell, Carrillo, and Austin Thomas.
The top two placers in each event at district qualified for this week’s Class 1A state meet at historic Hayward Field in Eugene on Thursday and Friday. Other wild-card berths also were selected statewide for the state meet.
