1A GGolf PRESS.jpg

Dufur golfers from left to right, Amelie DeArmond, Cynthia Medina, Tora Timinsky, Tygh Timinsky, Molly Cochenour, Kaylee Wiles, Allie Masterson and Jared Infante.

 Contributed photo

The Dufur High Rangers competed in a grueling Special District 4 Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf schedule with three tournaments in five days last week and they took first place in each event.

Dufur won the April 10 Nels Nelson Invitational Tournament at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton. The Rangers, guided by Coach Travis Kane, took first place out of six teams with a score of 375 - the only team scoring lower than 400.

Tags

Recommended for you