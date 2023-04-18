The Dufur High Rangers competed in a grueling Special District 4 Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf schedule with three tournaments in five days last week and they took first place in each event.
Dufur won the April 10 Nels Nelson Invitational Tournament at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton. The Rangers, guided by Coach Travis Kane, took first place out of six teams with a score of 375 - the only team scoring lower than 400.
“I’m very proud of the girls and our goal for the team at the beginning of the year was to just see steady improvement as we move throughout the season,” said Kane. “I think our team is playing really well right now. We don’t want to peak too soon with our playing abilities though, because we want to make sure that we’re peaking at the end of season going into the state tournament.”
Dufur senior Tora Timinsky played for the first time this year at Pendleton after she recovered from an injury. The layoff didn’t seem to affect Timinsky, who led Dufur with a 79 – good enough for first place out of 28 golfers. Tora’s sister, Tygh, shot 87 and was runner-up. Dufur’s Amelie Dearmond (101) and junior Molly Cochenour (108) completed the team scoring. Allie Masterson shot a non-counting 119. (Dufur junior Jared Infante shot a 127 in the boys tourney.)
On April 13 the Rangers won the nine-hole, five-team Trinity Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Brasada Canyons Golf Course in Powell Butte with a score of 187. Tora Timinsky was medalist while shooting 38 to lead 16 players. Tygh Timinsky (39) took second, followed by Masterson (50) in fourth and Cynthia Medina (57) in fifth place with a season-best, nine-hole score. Cochenour (60) and Kaylee Wiles (71) shot non-counting scores for Dufur. In the boys tourney, Infante shot a 63 and sophomore Klayton Schanno shot a 54.
The Rangers also won a tourney April 14 at Marker 40 Golf Club’s nine-hole course in Boardman with a team score of 324.
“If you look at the scores of what the top two teams (St. Mary’s-694, Marist-702) had last year (at state), it’s clear that we still have some work to do to catch up to them,” said Kane. “Those were two solid teams, and they shot some pretty good scores. We’ll continue to work hard in practice each week and continue to get better little by little to make sure that we put ourselves in contention for the state tournament.”
Tora Timinsky again earned the medalist award with her top score of 68 out of 24 golfers participating in the six-team event. Tygh Timinsky shot 72, followed by Cochenour (92) and Dearmond (92). Masterson shot a non-counting score of 95. Infante shot a 106 in the boys event.
Tora Timinsky took third place individually at state last year while shooting a two-day score of 151. The top-six players at state last year each shot scores in the 70s and Tora and Tygh have been shooting in the 70-and-above scoring range all season.
“Some of the other players who are not normally in our top-four of team scoring are playing well, too, including Cynthia, Allie and Kaylee and all three of them are improving,” said Kane. “Molly and Amelie continue to improve, as well, week to week. Tygh has been putting up some good rounds, too, in each event. Of course, it’s great to have Tora back playing for the first time this season, so that makes a big difference for our team. I think Tora and Tygh are both among the top-10 players in the state.”
The Rangers will compete in their next tournament on Friday at Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union.
