The Dufur High Ranger girls golf team had a spectacular performance last week, as they had a second-place finish in one event, and they also won their first tournament.
The Rangers took second place in their second tournament of the season March 21 in a three-team event at Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton. Dufur (433) was runner-up to La Grande (424) and Pendleton took third place at 466.
Dufur freshman Tygh Timinsky was the medalist as she shot an 87 to take first place individually out of 24 total golfers. Dufur’s other team scores came from junior Molly Cochenour (108), Amelie Dearmond (115), and Allie Masterson (124). Kaylee Wiles shot 152.
The Rangers, guided by third-year Coach Travis Kane, hosted the nine-team Dufur Invitational Tournament March 24 at The Dalles Country Club and they won with a score of 423. “We had a pretty good score, and everybody had a pretty solid effort in our third event of the year,” said Kane. “If everybody continues to improve for the next seven weeks and they hit their personal best like we expect them to, then we’ll peak at the right time when we go to districts in May.”
Timinsky earned medalist honors with her 87 out of 27 golfers. Dearmond shot a personal-best 99 and took fourth place. Cochenour shot 113, and Masterson shot 124. Cynthia Medina shot a non-counting score of 136.
“I hope to keep playing well and get some scores in the low 80s soon,” said Timinsky, who shot a personal-best score of 82 in a tournament in December in Portland. “I’ve been playing golf ever since I was really young, so I’ve been doing it about 11 years, which is almost my whole life. Three years ago, I started to take it more seriously and so I started playing in Oregon Golf Association Junior Tournaments and then I started shooting in the 80’s. I’m hoping to help our team qualify for districts and then we’re also hoping to go to state, too.”
Timinsky’s sister, Tora, a senior, has been unable to compete this season because of a right wrist injury. Tora placed third in the 2022 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament, shooting 148 for 36 holes. Tora has a personal-best score of 71 in a regular season tournament last year.
Kane said, “Tora is out for now, but when she’s healthy and 100 percent recovered, she’ll come back on her terms, which I’m fine with. From another standpoint, her sister has filled in quite well in that sense, so we haven’t really lost much. Everybody else who returned from last year’s squad has continued to improve and get better each week.”
“It’s been pretty sad for my senior year, but it’s also been exciting because I get to be kind of like a coach and a mentor for the younger kids,” said Tora Timinsky, who is targeting a return to the course by mid-April. “Instead of fully leaving like it will be next year, at least I’m still doing hands-on things to help our team and I travel to every tournament, and I participate with everyone at practice. Even though it’s a slow return back to the game, I’m still excited that I’ll get to be a part of most of it this year. I just hope that I can get back out on the course as soon as possible.”
The Ranger boys squad of sophomore Klayton Shanno and junior Jared Infante also competed in the tourney in The Dalles. Shanno shot a nine-hole score of 50, but didn’t play the remaining nine holes because he’s a dual sport athlete as a member of the Rangers’ baseball team. Shanno played in the Rangers’ doubleheader versus the Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Dufur. Infante shot 128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.