The Dufur High Ranger girls golf team had a spectacular performance last week, as they had a second-place finish in one event, and they also won their first tournament.

The Rangers took second place in their second tournament of the season March 21 in a three-team event at Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton. Dufur (433) was runner-up to La Grande (424) and Pendleton took third place at 466.

