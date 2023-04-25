The Dufur High Rangers captured their fifth Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf tournament with a victory in the Union High Invitational at Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union.
The Rangers posted a team score of 382 to win over La Grande High Tigers at 395 while the Pendleton High Buckaroos took third place at 433.
Dufur senior Tora Timinski was the medalist, shooting 75 to lead 35 golfers in the nine-team event. Tora’s sister, Tygh, a freshman, took second place at 85. Dufur’s top-four scorers also included junior Molly Cochenour and senior Allie Masterson, who both shot a score of 111. Amelie Dearmond (115), Cynthia Medina (115) and Kaylee Wiles (125) shot non-counting scores for Dufur.
The Rangers boys duo of sophomore Klayton Schanno and junior Jared Infante played in a tournament April 18 at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River (near Sweet Home). Schanno shot 99 and Infante shot 130. Infante played at the Union tourney where he shot a 142.
The Rangers will play Thursday at Valley Golf Course in Burns, followed by a tournament on Friday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Echo.
“We have one more week of events then we’ll have a week off to prepare for the district tournament May 8-9,” said Coach Travis Kane. “We’re all looking forward to hopefully qualifying for the state tournament (May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis).”
