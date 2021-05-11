Dufur puts its five-game baseball winning streak on the line Friday when it travels to Heppner for a doubleheader against the Mustangs (10-1 overall, 2-0 District 7).
With a win, the Rangers (9-1, 3-1) can finish in a tie for first place depending on Heppner’s Monday contest at Grant Union (results came after the printed edition deadline).
Weston-McEwen, which handed the Rangers their lone loss, 3-0 on May 1, was 3-0 in league games heading into this week. The Tigerscots played Pilot Rock Tuesday and Grant Union Saturday.
Dufur swept a doubleheader from Sherman May 4, 12-2 and 20-9. The Rangers followed that series with a sweep of Grant Union on Friday, 11-3 and 13-11. Offensive highlights in the 12-2 league win against Sherman were the two-hit games by Brock LaFaver, Kaleb Pence, and Isaac Anthony. Gabe Petroff was 1 for 3 with four RBI, while Anthony homered and knocked in three runs.
Sherman concludes its baseball regular season Saturday at home against Riverside in a non-league doubleheader. The Huskies snapped a four-game losing streak May 8 with a sweep of Umatilla, 10-9 and 10-0. Sherman finished its abbreviated District 7 season with a 2-2 record.
