No. 4-ranked Dufur split a May 14 doubleheader against No. 5 Weston-McEwen and the Rangers have nearly clinched the OSAA Class 2A/1A Special District 7 title.
The Rangers (13-1 SD7, 19-2 overall) won the first game 1-0 for their 13th consecutive league win. The two evenly matched teams had another close battle and the TigerScots (12-2 SD7, 16-3) won the second contest, 6-5, at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena.
Both squads have clinched a spot in the 22-team state playoffs beginning May 23. The Rangers advanced to the state playoffs for the third straight season and the eighth time in the past nine years. The Rangers are hoping to reach the June 4 state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer for the first time ever.
On May 7, the Rangers swept a home doubleheader, 10-0 and 7-0, over Pilot Rock. In the first contest, Ranger senior hurler Isaac Anthony struck out 12 and threw a perfect game - facing the minimum 15 batters.
The Rangers are the No. 2-ranked defensive team out 59 Class 2A/1A squads, allowing an average of 2.04 runs per game. Anthony, Kaleb Pence, August Harvey, Brock LaFaver, Gabe Petroff and Joey Holloway each had RBI singles to help power the Ranger offense.
In the second game, LaFaver scattered four hits and struck out 14. Anthony led the Ranger’s 10-hit offense with two home runs and five RBI.
The Rangers concluded their SD7 schedule at home versus the Union/Cove High Bobcats on Monday (result was after the print edition deadline). The Rangers play a nonleague matchup Wednesday at 4 p.m. versus the No. 6-ranked St. Paul Buckaroos (17-5) of SD1 at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles. That contest could be a possible preview of an upcoming playoff contest.
Sherman splits doubleheader
The Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler High Huskies got their biggest victory of the season in the second game of doubleheader May 14 with 6-3 win over the playoff bound Grant Union/Prairie City High Prospectors (6-6 SD7, 11-10) in Fossil. The Huskies, guided by Coach Joe Justesen, lost the first game, 22-2. The Prospectors hit seven homers in that contest.
“Braden Carnine and Brody Geer from Condon, both pitched very well in the second game to help us get the win,” said Justesen. “We have a real young team (six freshmen) and we’ve come a long ways this year. It was a fun day in Fossi and it was nice to get a win.”
The top-four squads advance to the playoffs and the No. 21 ranked Prospectors are the fourth-place team, followed by the No. 27-ranked Huskies (6-8 SD7, 8-9).
Following a 2-2 fourth inning deadlock, the Huskies scored two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to get the breakthrough win in the second contest. The Huskies, led by freshman Leven Whitbach (four hits, two RBI), outhit the Prospectors, 14-5.
The Huskies had a grueling schedule last week, which included five games in five days. On May 12, the Huskies lost a doubleheader on the road, 13-11 and 7-5, at Pilot Rock. On May 10, The Huskies won at home, 9-5, over Lyle (1-13 SD7, 1-14). The Huskies conclude the season Wednesday with a 2 p.m. home doubleheader versus Weston-McEwen in Moro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.