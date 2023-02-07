Crook County played like a team on the verge of winning the Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball title Friday, and the Cowboys are certainly in the driver’s seat to do so, after a somewhat surprisingly easy, 70-46, win over host The Dalles at Kurtz Gym.

Prior to the pivotal game, The Dalles (4-2 league, 8-9 overall) had every reason to be optimistic, riding a four-game win streak, with home-court advantage and armed with the knowledge they had played well in an earlier matchup (a 61-54 Cowboys win Jan. 17).

