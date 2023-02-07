Crook County played like a team on the verge of winning the Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball title Friday, and the Cowboys are certainly in the driver’s seat to do so, after a somewhat surprisingly easy, 70-46, win over host The Dalles at Kurtz Gym.
Prior to the pivotal game, The Dalles (4-2 league, 8-9 overall) had every reason to be optimistic, riding a four-game win streak, with home-court advantage and armed with the knowledge they had played well in an earlier matchup (a 61-54 Cowboys win Jan. 17).
A win would have tied the two top-10 ranked Class 4A squads at the top of six-team Tri-Valley standings. Instead, the Riverhawks can focus on finishing the regular season with four wins, giving them an 8-2 league mark and second place in the TVC. That would qualify The Dalles for an OSAA Feb. 25 play-in round home state playoff game.
In what was considered as a showdown for first place, the Riverhawks were simply not up for challenge vs. Crook County (6-0, 12-7).
“The game didn’t go as expected,” said The Dalles Coach Jordan Rowland. “They (Cowboys) came out and they were hitting their shots and they played great defense against us. We were having trouble putting the ball in the hole. We had way more turnovers than I would like to see. The game just didn’t go as well as we wanted it to. Crook County came out and took care of business and did what they wanted to do by solidifying their first place standing in the conference.”
After Crook County upped its lead to 19-9, junior wing Nolan Donivan (career-high 14 points) scored back-to-back baskets in the post, trimming the margin to 19-13. The Cowboys led 21-13 after one quarter and outscored The Dalles 18-5 in the second.
“I thought that maybe we could put together a little offensive run, but things just didn’t go our way,” said Donivan. “We knew that they (Cowboys) were a good team and we played them close at their place, too.”
The combination of the sharp-shooting Cowboys and 28 The Dalles turnovers were key parts of the 24-point final margin. The Cowboy lead ballooned to 45-20 in the third and Crook County held its largest lead of the game, 62-35, in the fourth.
“(The loss was a case) where we just weren’t prepared,” said Henry Begay, who scored a career-high 31 points in a 71-56 win over Madras Jan. 24 and had 13 against Crook County. “They pressured us a lot in the first half, which was something new for us, because they didn’t play pressure defense like that in the first game that we played against them.
“We’ve beaten every other team in our league, so we shouldn’t have nothing but wins from here on out. I think we’ll bounce back and win four straight to take second place in league.”
On Jan. 31, the Riverhawks notched a fourth-straight victory, 67-53, at home over the Molalla High Indians (0-6 league, 3-14 overall). “We came out and we did what we needed to do,” said Rowland. “It was a fun game … There were times of greatness for us, and we came up with the win, which is what we wanted to do. … We did really well with our press so that we could get some easy, fast-break baskets in transition. Our shots were falling, and good things were happening.”
The Riverhawks started fast with season-high 26 points in the first quarter. At the outset of the second half, the Riverhawks had an 11-2 run, including baskets by Begay (14 points), Andre Niko (10 points) Braden Schwartz, Donivan, and Kenny Martinez (career-high 18 points). The spurt extended The Dalles’ lead to 48-30 midway through the third quarter.
“My teammates know that I’ve been on a hot streak recently and so they’ve been passing me the ball more often and it was amazing to get a career high,” said Martinez, who scored 13 points in a 69-66 win over Gladstone Jan. 26.
The Riverhawks can now look forward to a favorable upcoming schedule against four squads (Madras, Estacada, Molalla, Gladstone) that they’ve beaten this season.
“We just have to turn things around and come back and go to work,” said Rowland. “That’s what our mentality is now. We just have to come back, get our ducks lined up and get ready to go. We have to finish things out and we can take second in the conference to help us qualify for the playoffs. We’re hoping to have Cooper Cummings back soon … and then our team will be at full strength. We just have to pick up the pieces and move forward.”
Cummings is recovering from a concussion.
The Riverhawks face the Estacada High Rangers (2-4 league, 9-9 overall) in their next contest Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Estacada High School.
