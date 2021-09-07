The Dalles junior Juan Diego Contreras continued his elite running last weekend, finishing second overall and leading his Riverhawks’ teammates to fourth place in the featured event Saturday at The Ultimook Race in Tillamook.
The early-season meet, because if its beautiful setting at Hydrangea Ranch, and unique, challenging yet fun course, is a favorite spot on many cross country schedules.
Contreras and Michael Maiorano battled most of the 5,000-meter 5A-6A varsity race, before the South Medford senior pulled away for a nine-second win. Maiorano’s time of 16 minutes, 5 seconds was impressive — the second fastest in the meet’s 10-year history behind Ahmed Ibrahim’s 15:59 effort in 2019. Ibrahim is now running collegiately at Boise State.
Contreras clocked 16:14, which is the fourth best time at the meet since 2012. To put it in perspective, University of Oregon runner Evan Holland ran 16:19 when he won the race in 2017 while running for Ashland High.
Times over the 5,000-meter course are traditionally slower than normal, as runners traverse creeks, tackle short but steep hills (often requiring use of hands) and negotiate the famous mud pit (which is all the description that is necessary). Conditions change year to year, but Saturday was a sunny day at the ranch, northwest of Tillamook and a couple of miles inland from the Pacific Ocean.
The Dalles and Hood River Valley both traveled west for a chance to establish September bragging rights for the Gorge, as well as the Intermountain Conference. Round one for the boys went to The Dalles, which finished fourth in the 5A-6A race with 140 points, one spot ahead of HRV with 161. The Riverhawks’ other scoring runners (top five) included sophomore Leo Lemann in 11th, freshman Egan Ziegenhagen in 44th, senior Conor Blair in 45th, and freshman Vincent Ziegenhagen in 64th.
Elliot Hawley led the HRV boys with his fourth-place finish in 16:43. Sophomore Jackson Bullock was 10th, senior Jaime Rodriguez 35th, junior William Bunch 51st and freshman Kai Wagner 92nd for the Eagle point scorers.
The Eagles and Riverhawks figure to contend once again for the Intermountain Conference championship later this fall. The Gorge rivals were neck and neck at the Ultimook through the top four runners in their lineups, but The Dalles bunched three runners between HRV’s fourth and fifth finishers for the difference in the team standings. The dual meet score between the two was 27-30, The Dalles.
Hood River Valley girls scored 120 points to place fifth in the 5A-6A varsity race, the highest finishing 5A school. Phoebe Wood and Sophie Kaden led the Eagles, finishing 18th and 20th overall. The Eagles’ other scoring runners were Mikella Stasak (27th), Mieka McKnight (30th) and Alex Bronson (40th). As was the case last season, HRV’s pack mentality benefitted the Eagles in the race of 112 finishers.
The Dalles was 11th out of 14 scoring teams with 297 points. The Riverhawks were led by senior Caitie Wring in 28th place in 23:10. The other scoring runners for the Riverhawks were Alaina Cassidy 53rd, Augustina Decker,76th, Fiona Dunlap 83rd, and Lucy Booth 89th.
Lakeridge won the girls 5A-6A team title with 59 points; Kate Peters, a junior from Lake Oswego, was the individual champion in 17:48. Her time was more than a minute faster than the previous course record for girls. Lakeridge scored 78 points to win the boys team crown for the larger schools. There were 14 races and more than 1,300 runners in the full day of competition.
