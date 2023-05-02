The undefeated Columbia High Bruins continued to steamroll their WIAA Class 1A softball Trico League opponents, sweeping a three-game series last week against Seton Catholic by a combined margin of 46-4.
In an April 25 home doubleheader, the No. 10-ranked Bruins (9-0 league, 12-0 overall) won Game 1, 14-2, over the Cougars (2-5 league, 2-9 overall). Led by senior Macee Barnes (two singles, double, triple), the Bruins pounded 15 hits to overpower the Cougars. Halle Kock, Maggie Bryan and McKynzi Guinn each had multiple hits for the Bruins.
Guinn, a freshman, had a solid pitching performance by scattering six hits, striking out two and walking one.
In Game 2, sophomore hurler Josie Dickey helped lead the Bruins to a 10-0 win as she tossed a four-hitter and struck out six.
Led by Barnes (4-for-4, two singles, two doubles), the Bruins continued to display their highly potent offense (15 runs per game average) as they built a 7-0 lead after five innings. The Bruins scored three runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-RBI single by senior Sydney Aman, to conclude the game early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
“The season is going great, and I think we have a very good chance to win our league title,” said Aman, the Bruins’ first baseman. “I was supposed to have surgery after I suffered an injury (torn ACL) in the final basketball game of the season. I decided that I wanted to delay that because I wanted to finish out my senior season of playing softball. It’s worked out pretty good so far and I’m not in any pain, but I just have a little soreness. I think we’ll do well in the district playoffs and hopefully we’ll achieve our goal and advance to the state playoffs.”
Aman, Bryan, and senior Ella Reed each had multiple hits. The Bruins, guided by Coach Jesse Bryan, played an error-free game.
“The girls are just playing awesome, and they’ve been playing lights out all year,” said Bryan. “We haven’t seen a lot of good pitching this year, so it was good that we finally saw a decent pitcher in the second game of the doubleheader … My concern when we go to districts is that we’re going to face a higher level of pitching than we’ve seen in the regular season.”
In Friday’s road game at Seton in Vancouver, the Bruins jumped out to a 7-0 first inning lead and later ended the contest early with a 10-run offensive outburst in the fourth for a 22-2 lead.
Pitchers Guinn and Dickey combined on a three-hitter, with five strikeouts and one walk. Senior Teagan Blankenship (3-for-4, six RBI), Kock (3-for-4, four RBI), Bryan (4-for-4, four RBI) and Aman (3-for-4, three RBI) led the offense - which totaled 21 hits. Dickey also contributed offensively as she was 3-for-3, with two RBI.
The Bruins faced the King’s Way Christian High Knights (6-0 league, 7-3 overall) in a home doubleheader Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play Thursday at home in a 5:30 p.m. nonleague matchup versus the Class 3A Mountain View High Thunder (2-12) and at King’s Way on Friday.
