The undefeated Columbia High Bruins continued to steamroll their WIAA Class 1A softball Trico League opponents, sweeping a three-game series last week against Seton Catholic by a combined margin of 46-4.

In an April 25 home doubleheader, the No. 10-ranked Bruins (9-0 league, 12-0 overall) won Game 1, 14-2, over the Cougars (2-5 league, 2-9 overall). Led by senior Macee Barnes (two singles, double, triple), the Bruins pounded 15 hits to overpower the Cougars. Halle Kock, Maggie Bryan and McKynzi Guinn each had multiple hits for the Bruins.

