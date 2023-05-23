The No. 13-ranked Trico League Champion Columbia High Bruins (13-6) lost, 4-3, to the No. 10-ranked South Central Athletic Conference Champion Wahluke High Warriors (14-4-2) in a WIAA Class 1A boys soccer first-round state playoff game on May 19 in Renton, Wash.
The Bruins, guided by third-year Coach Daniel Mangum, trailed 2-0 midway through the first half and then freshman forward Isaac Reynoso (hat trick) scored a goal to help trim the margin to 2-1 at halftime. The Warriors then scored two second-half goals to build a 4-1 advantage. Reynoso, the Bruins’ leading scorer (15 goals, six assists), helped lead a comeback effort as he scored a goal in the 55th minute and another with seven minutes remaining, making it 4-3.
“It was a tough loss, but I’m very proud of the guys because they never gave up,” said Mangum. “We clawed our way back into the game after falling behind in the first half. Most teams would roll over and call it quits when they’re down 4-1, but these boys fought back and with the heart of lions really. We were just pushing and pushing offensively, and we had a couple of more scoring opportunities toward the end of the game, but it just didn’t quite come together for us at the end. Isaac had an unbelievable performance and to do that on this stage is incredible.”
The loss marked the conclusion of the season for the Bruins, who reached the state playoffs for a second straight year. The game marked the final match of the Columbia High soccer career of seniors Angel Michel (team captain), Diego Guzman, Alberto Farias, Osvaldo Orozco, Armando Celaya, and Bodi Hill.
“I’m absolutely going to miss the seniors, not only for their work on the field, but they’re just a quality group of young men who will go ahead in life and do good things in their community and for their families,” said Mangum. “Angel is going to be a presence that we’ll dearly miss because he’s been a rock-solid defender for four years. He’ll leave some big shoes for us to fill.”
The Bruins reached the 20-team state playoffs and won their first Trico League title in recent school history. The Bruins had a balanced offensive attack that included goals scored by all 18 players.
