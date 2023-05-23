Soccer_GROUPIMG_5767.jpg

The No. 13-ranked Trico League Champion Columbia High Bruins (13-6) lost, 4-3, to the No. 10-ranked South Central Athletic Conference Champion Wahluke High Warriors (14-4-2) in a WIAA Class 1A boys soccer first-round state playoff game on May 19 in Renton, Wash.

The Bruins, guided by third-year Coach Daniel Mangum, trailed 2-0 midway through the first half and then freshman forward Isaac Reynoso (hat trick) scored a goal to help trim the margin to 2-1 at halftime. The Warriors then scored two second-half goals to build a 4-1 advantage. Reynoso, the Bruins’ leading scorer (15 goals, six assists), helped lead a comeback effort as he scored a goal in the 55th minute and another with seven minutes remaining, making it 4-3.