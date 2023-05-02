The Columbia High Bruins continued to struggle last week in the WIAA Class 1A baseball Trico League, as they lost three games to extend their losing streak to five straight.

The Bruins (3-9 league, 4-13 overall) lost an April 25 home doubleheader, 10-1 and 12-1, to the defending Trico League champion and No. 18-ranked Seton Catholic High Cougars (7-4 league, 9-6 overall). The Bruins followed with a similar score in their next game, as they lost, 10-0, in an April 28 road matchup against the Cougars in Vancouver.

