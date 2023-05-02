The Columbia High Bruins continued to struggle last week in the WIAA Class 1A baseball Trico League, as they lost three games to extend their losing streak to five straight.
The Bruins (3-9 league, 4-13 overall) lost an April 25 home doubleheader, 10-1 and 12-1, to the defending Trico League champion and No. 18-ranked Seton Catholic High Cougars (7-4 league, 9-6 overall). The Bruins followed with a similar score in their next game, as they lost, 10-0, in an April 28 road matchup against the Cougars in Vancouver.
Columbia was seeking to snap the losing streak in a doubleheader Tuesday against the King’s Way Christian High Knights (4-6 league, 5-8 overall) in Vancouver (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins will conclude the regular season with a 4 p.m. contest May 4 versus the Knights at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
The Bruins entered the week in fifth place in the five-team Trico League, just behind the fourth place Knights. The No. 5-ranked La Center High Wildcats are atop the league standings with 12-0 mark and are 13-2 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.