Seton Catholic swept its three-game series against Columbia High last week. The Bruins lost 12-0 and 17-4 in a home doubleheader on April 26, and they fell, 13-5, on April 29.
The first game of the series was close early, with Seton holding a 3-0 lead after three innings. But a six-run fourth followed by a three-run fifth put the game away for Seton. Lucas Peterson allowed just four Columbia hits and struck out six.
Bryson Sauter, Wesley White, Nate Roth, and Kai Brausell each had a hit for Columbia; Brausell’s was a double.
The second game also ended after five innings, as an eight-run third gave the visitors a 12-0 lead. Columbia was hurt by six errors and 13 walks. Seton chased Columbia starter White from the mound after two and two-thirds innings. Wyatt Stelma finished the game for the Bruins.
Sauter was 1-for-3 and scored a run; White was 2-for-3, with a double; Roth, Stelma, Bryce Wang, and Garrett Kock each had a hit.
Columbia fell behind 12-0 after two innings in the single game on April 29 in Vancouver. Kock was 2-for-3 and knocked in a run; Roth and Sawyer Muehlbauer added a hit each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.