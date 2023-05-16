The Columbia High Bruins split two WIAA Class 1A girls tennis matches last week in preparation for this week’s district tournament.
In their final home match on May 10, the Bruins lost 5-0 and 3-2 in a doubleheader to the Montesano High Bulldogs at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
In the first match versus Montesano, Columbia junior Juliet Perez lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Claire Hayes lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2. Bruin junior Danica Sanchez lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Bruin juniors Josephine Beck and Audrey Coyner lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2, Columbia juniors Lynette Black and Evelin Gonzalez lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
In the second match, Perez lost 6-2, 6-3, Hayes won 6-4, 7-5 and Gonzalez lost 6-0, 6-2. In doubles, Beck Coyner lost 7-6, 6-2. Black and Sanchez won 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in doubles.
The Bruins bounced back May 11 and won 3-2 on the road over the Castle Rock High Rockets. Perez won 6-1, 6-0 and Hayes won 6-1, 6-0. Gonzalez lost 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, Beck and Coyner won 7-5, 6-3; Black and Sanchez lost 6-2, 6-3.
The Bruins were scheduled to compete in their final matches of the season at the District 4 tournament on May 16 at WF West High School in Chehalis (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Bruins finished the regular season with a 4-4 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.