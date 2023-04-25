On April 19, Columbia High’s senior day track and field meet was highlighted by hurdlers Calvin Andrews and Ella Zimmerman, who were among the handful of seniors competing at home for the final time of their prep careers.

Zimmerman won both hurdle races on a cool, but relatively dry day on the six-lane CHS track. She won the 100-meter hurdles in a season-best 17.76 seconds, towing freshman teammate Hailey Tolbert along to a PR of 17.83. Zimmerman doubled back later in the meet to win the 300 low hurdles in 51.68. Andrews won the intermediate hurdles in 45.25 after placing fourth in the 110 high hurdles in a season-best 17.8.

