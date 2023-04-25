On April 19, Columbia High’s senior day track and field meet was highlighted by hurdlers Calvin Andrews and Ella Zimmerman, who were among the handful of seniors competing at home for the final time of their prep careers.
Zimmerman won both hurdle races on a cool, but relatively dry day on the six-lane CHS track. She won the 100-meter hurdles in a season-best 17.76 seconds, towing freshman teammate Hailey Tolbert along to a PR of 17.83. Zimmerman doubled back later in the meet to win the 300 low hurdles in 51.68. Andrews won the intermediate hurdles in 45.25 after placing fourth in the 110 high hurdles in a season-best 17.8.
Senior Piper Hicks, who specializes in the relays for the Bruins, paced three relays to first place. Columbia senior thrower Joshua Steele was third in the discus and fourth in the javelin. Bruin senior girls thrower Naydelin Carrillo added a personal best in the shot put. Stefan Marvin raced to a seventh-place finish in the 800 meters to cap his home meet career for CHS.
The seniors were individually honored before the meet by having their names announced and a brief bio read over the public address system.
Sophomores Saylor Hauge and Damarys Alvarez added second-place finishes – Hauge in the 400 (1:006.16) and Alvarez in the 3200 (14:14.37). Columbia’s boys team also had a runner-up finish from Dakota Tama, who ran a PR in the 1600 of 5:08.62. Junior Dylan Nortz was third in the long jump and triple jump and sixth in the 100 meters.
Gorge schools Horizon Christian, Klickitat, Lyle, and Trout Lake also competed at the meet.
Horizon was led by senior Maxwell Alrubaie, who was second in the shot put and fourth in the discus; and senior Caleb Yuan, who was second in the high hurdles in a season best 17.4 seconds. The Hawks also went 1-2-3 in the 800 with the finish of Julius Gutierrz, Brayden Strong and Caleb Caldwell.
Klickitat’s Austin Fink had the best mark in the shot put and was second in the discus. Junior teammate Lena Thiemann was third in the javelin, sixth in the high hurdles and also ran the 100.
Lyle was led by Justin Pounders’ third place in the shot put and Kayden Woodman, who PRd in the javelin and was fourth in the long jump.
Trout Lake junior Alex Lopez doubled in the distances, winning the 1600 and 3200 – the latter race in an PR 11:11.25. On the girls side, Trout Lake’s Myanna Stock won the 1600, while teammates Nancy Painter, Naomi Lauterbach, Gabby Basch, and Lupe Medina combined to clock a fast 4:33.41 in the 4x400 relay.
Host Stevenson won the team titles, but fellow Washington schools Columbia High and Trout Lake produced numerous season bests at the annual Al McKee Invitational track and field meet under mostly sunny skies on Saturday.
Columbia’s Jessica Polkinghorn won all three throwing events to lead the Columbia girls.
“She’s kind of getting back into form in the javelin,” Coach Jim Anderson said.
What’s more, Anderson used Polkinghorn in the 4x200, as some of the regulars in the lineup were away at a Future Business Leaders of American state convention.
“We had to throw together some relays that aren’t our normal people and Jess – I asked her earlier in the week and she was, ‘Yeah, I’d like to do that’. So, we put her in the 4x200 and, dang, if we didn’t have a PR.
“It is nice to have that ace in the hole if I need to draw it out again,” said the coach, who may or not spend occasional spring breaks in Las Vegas.
Polkinghorn’s three wins, including a PR 103-3.5 throw in the discus, plus the points she gained from being part of the 4x200 relay, earned her female athlete of the meet. Trout Lake’s Landon Herberling was the second high-point scorer in the boys meet, with his wins in the 100 meters (PR 11.95 seconds); high jump (5 feet, 8 inches); and runner-up finish in the pole vault (12-0). His 100 was one of 13 personal records for the Mustangs on the day.
Columbia athletes posted 17 personal bests at the Saturday meet.
“I thought all three of our freshman hurdlers did an outstanding job this week,” Anderson said, referring also to the Bruins’ Trico League meet they hosted on April 19. “Bella has stepped up and she’s now in the 4x100 and 4x200; Mariela stepped into the 4x100 and helped us there; and Hailey is just getting stronger in the 100-meter hurdles.”
Bella Hamilton won the 300 hurdles and ran two relay legs; Mariela Casarez was second in the 100 and 300 hurdles races; and Hailey Tolbert won the 100 hurdles and was second in the high jump – clearing 4-4 but settling for runner-up honors behind teammate Helen Hoskins.
The Columbia boys team finished second in the team competition and was led by senior Calvin Andrews, who won the 300 hurdles. He also ran a leg on Columbia’s first place 4x400 relay.
The other event winner for Columbia was Dakota Tama, who continued to lower his bests the past week in the middle distances. “He has decided he wants to be fast,” said Anderson, who entered Tama into the 400 on April 19 and the junior responded with a 57-second lap to earn a spot on the Bruins’ 4x400 relay.
Distance runner Alex Lopez lowered his PR in the 1600 to 5:03.28, and sophomore pole vaulter Sawyer Dean added six inches to his best, now at 14 feet. That vault ranks Dean, the defending state champion, at No. 1 in Oregon’s Class 1A and ties him for No. 7 in all enrollment classifications. Sprinter Lupe Medina raced to a personal best 14.45 100 for the Trout Lake girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.