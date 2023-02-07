The Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team got a split of their final two WIAA Class 1A Trico League contests last week and finished the regular season with an 11-7 overall mark.

The Bruins finished 6-4 in league to take third place in the six-team Trico League standings behind the King’s Way Christian Knights (9-1 league, 10-5 overall) and the Seton Catholic High Cougars (9-1 league, 18-2 overall).

