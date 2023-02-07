The Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team got a split of their final two WIAA Class 1A Trico League contests last week and finished the regular season with an 11-7 overall mark.
The Bruins finished 6-4 in league to take third place in the six-team Trico League standings behind the King’s Way Christian Knights (9-1 league, 10-5 overall) and the Seton Catholic High Cougars (9-1 league, 18-2 overall).
The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, earned a District 4 playoff berth with their third-place league finish and now they’ll move onto the postseason and face the Hoquiam High Grizzlies (5-3 Evergreen League, 12-7 overall) on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hoquiam High School.
“I’m really proud of our team because I don’t know when the last time Columbia had a winning season and we’re going to finish with a winning record,” said Frazier. “We have tough road trip (four-hour bus ride), but I think we matchup pretty good with them (Grizzlies) and I think we’ll have a shot at maybe getting a win, which is what we’re hoping for.
“Everybody is healthy too, so now that we have everyone ready to play, that’s going to be very helpful for our team.”
The Bruins have momentum with wins in four of their past five games and they’re hoping their success will continue. The Bruins lost their final regular season road game, 49-39, on Feb. 2 to King’s Way in Vancouver.
“We played pretty hard against King’s Way, and we played very well against them, but we just couldn’t get a few more shots to drop in,” said Frazier. “Despite losing that game, we still played pretty good.”
The Bruins had eight players in the scoring column, led by Ella Reed with nine points and seven for Sophia Acosta. Maggie Bryan had a strong all-around effort with six points, six rebounds and five assists. The King’s Way result was the Bruins’ only loss in the past three weeks, as they’ve sandwiched four wins around that defeat.
The Bruins won, 62-31, over the Castle Rock High Rockets (1-10 league, 2-16 overall) on Feb. 4 at home in their final regular season contest at Columbia High in White Salmon. Columbia built a 16-9 first-quarter lead and extended the margin to 31-18 at halftime.
Teagan Blankenship (16 points, six rebounds, seven assists) and Reed (16 points) led the Bruins in scoring. Bryan had 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.
The contest marked the final home game of the Columbia High School careers of seniors Sydney Aman, Reed, Blankenship, Bryan, Sonya Rubio, and Acosta.
The winner of Thursday’s Columbia-Hoquiam matchup moves on to a district second-round game Saturday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The loser Thursday plays a consolation round game Saturday, which would mark the conclusion of those teams’ seasons.
Columbia and Hoquiam appear to be evenly matched. Based upon common opponents, both teams lost by 31 points to the No. 4 ranked Montesano High Bulldogs (18-3). Columbia is ranked No. 22 and Hoquiam is ranked No. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.