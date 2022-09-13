Defense usually trumps offense early in the season, and the Columbia High volleyball team proved that adage correct Saturday with a four-set nonleague win at Goldendale.

“Overall, our defense was what won the game for us,” Coach Heidi Shultz said. “It was a tough game, but it was exciting. All the games were close except for the one we lost.” That game, Goldendale’s lone set victory, saw Columbia fall behind 13-1 and the Bruins never really got their footing.