Defense usually trumps offense early in the season, and the Columbia High volleyball team proved that adage correct Saturday with a four-set nonleague win at Goldendale.
“Overall, our defense was what won the game for us,” Coach Heidi Shultz said. “It was a tough game, but it was exciting. All the games were close except for the one we lost.” That game, Goldendale’s lone set victory, saw Columbia fall behind 13-1 and the Bruins never really got their footing.
“We weren’t really shanking it, but we weren’t able to get a kill on ‘em,” Shultz said. “Hopefully it was one of those, just like, ‘OK’ … hopefully it won’t happen again.
“We had a good opener and it really showed how strong our defense is. That’s what really kept us in that game was our back-row play, for sure. They had two pretty good hitters. Our back row was not letting anything touch the floor.”
Among those back row players were Juliet Perez, with 15 digs; libero Sydney Aman and Josie Dickey, who had 10 digs apiece; and setter Ella Reed, who had 15 digs. “Those four really stood out,” Shultz said.
Columbia also had good serve receive, which was a pre-match focus for the Bruins — not getting aced. For the four sets, Columbia was aced four times. “That was good,” Shultz said. “It’s good to see those things — your passers are doing a good job in the back row keeping the ball off the ground.”
Jessica Polkinghorn, Sara Miller, and Claire Hayes each had three or four stuff blocks. The Bruins had 11 stuff blocks overall and about the same number of blocks and/or touches at the net to help lessen the effectiveness of Goldendale’s hitting. Miller led Columbia with five kill shots. Also on offense, Macee Barnes was 13-for-14 serving with an ace; Aman was 14-for-15 with two aces; and Reed was 13-for-13 with three aces.
Columbia’s first home match is Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Riverside. Trico League play begins Sept. 27.
