Columbia High’s baseball team lost twice in the 2022 District 4 playoffs last week, ending the Bruins’ season.
The playoffs began May 9 in Hoquiam, where the Bruins fell, 13-2, to Montesano from the Evergreen League at Olympic Stadium. Columbia lost May 10, 5-1, to Eatonville.
Columbia’s varsity roster included seven freshmen players, giving Coach Mike Muehlbauer’s program a good base for next season.
The Trico League’s King’s Way and La Center advanced to the 1A state playoffs, which being Saturday with regional games.
