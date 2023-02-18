The Columbia High Bruins came ever so close to qualifying for the state playoffs, but they fell one game short of their goal as they lost 50-44 in overtime to the Hoquiam High Grizzlies in a WIAA Class 1A girls basketball District 4 playoff game Thursday at Castle Rock High School.

The Bruins (13-9) played a great game from start-to-finish in the season-ending loss. Columbia trailed 11-10 after the first quarter and then outscored Hoquiam 12-7 in the second to take a 22-18 halftime lead.

Tags

Recommended for you