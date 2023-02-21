The Columbia High Bruins came ever so close to qualifying for the state playoffs, but they fell one game short of their goal as they lost 50-44 in overtime to the Hoquiam High Grizzlies in a WIAA Class 1A girls basketball District 4 playoff game Thursday at Castle Rock High School.
The Bruins (13-9) played a great game from start-to-finish in the season-ending loss. Columbia trailed 11-10 after the first quarter and then outscored Hoquiam 12-7 in the second to take a 22-18 halftime lead.
Hoquiam outscored the Bruins 15-6 in the third to take a 33-28 lead after three quarters. The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, had a strong comeback as they outscored the Grizzles 14-9 in the fourth, knotting it 42-42 at the conclusion of regulation play. Hoquiam (14-9) outscored the Bruins 8-2 in overtime for the win to move onto the state playoffs.
“It was a tough loss, but it was a fun game,” said Frazier. “The wheels kind of came off in the final minute of overtime, but it was close for the entire game. It was a back and forth with a high intensity level and the girls fought really hard. We just had few shots that could’ve gone in, but we were just unable to capitalize on them. Overall, the girls played with a high energy level, they had a strong effort, and they played a fantastic game, but we just fell a little short.”
The Bruins were led by the senior quartet of Maggie Bryan (19 points, 10 rebounds, five steals), Teagan Blankenship (12 points), Ella Reed (six points) and Sydney Aman (five points, eight rebounds.). Columbia freshman center Sara Miller had 10 rebounds, a career-high eight blocked shots and two points.
The contest marked the final game of the Columbia High School basketball careers of seniors Sophia Acosta, Sonya Rubio, Bryan, Aman, Blankenship and Reed.
