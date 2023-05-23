The Columbia High Bruins girls tennis team concluded its season by competing in the WIAA Class 1A District 4 tournament on May 16 at WF West High School in Chehalis.
The Bruins, guided by eighth-year Coach Tammy Carter, won three matches in their final event of the season, but nobody qualified for the state tournament. “All the girls played great,” said Carter. “I am very proud of them, and I can’t wait for next year with all of these juniors coming back.”
In doubles matches, Bruin juniors Lynette Black and Danica Sanchez lost, 6-0, 6-1, to the Montesano High Bulldogs. The No. 3-seeded Bruin doubles team of juniors Josephine Beck and Audrey Coyner won their first match, 6-2, 6-1, over the Eatonville High Cruisers. Beck and Coyner followed in their second match with a, 6-1, 6-1, loss to Montesano.
Bruin junior Claire Hayes split two singles matches. Hayes won her first match against the Stevenson High Bulldogs, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, followed by a, 6-2, 6-1, loss to the Montesano Bulldogs.
The Bruins’ No. 4-seeded junior Juliet Perez also split two singles matches. Perez won her first singles match versus the Tenino High Beavers, 6-1, 6-1. Perez followed in her second match against Stevenson with a, 6-0, 6-1, loss.
The Bruins have 12 juniors who will return for their senior season next year, which will give Coach Carter a very experienced squad. This year’s team also includes six freshmen and one sophomore.
