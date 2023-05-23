CVM_7616.JPG

Columbia junior Juliet Perez rallies during a match earlier this season.

 CGN photo/file

The Columbia High Bruins girls tennis team concluded its season by competing in the WIAA Class 1A District 4 tournament on May 16 at WF West High School in Chehalis.

The Bruins, guided by eighth-year Coach Tammy Carter, won three matches in their final event of the season, but nobody qualified for the state tournament. “All the girls played great,” said Carter. “I am very proud of them, and I can’t wait for next year with all of these juniors coming back.”

