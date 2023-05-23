The Trico League Champion Columbia High Bruins won two Class 1A District 4 softball playoff games May 20 to qualify for the WIAA state tournament for what could be the first time in school history.
The No. 8-ranked Bruins (22-2) will play a first-round playoff game Thursday at 3 p.m. versus the Lynden Christian High Lyncs (15-11) at Columbia Playfield in Richland, WA. The winner advances to a May 26, 1 p.m. quarterfinal contest against the No. 1-ranked South Central Athletic Conference Champion Royal High Knights (22-2).
The Bruins, guided by Coach Jesse Bryan, won three of four district playoff games last week in Centralia to reach the 12-team state tourney. The Bruins recorded a 6-2 playoff-clinching win over the Elma High Eagles on Saturday evening.
“It’s pretty awesome to reach state for what I believe is the first time ever,” said Bryan. “I don’t think very many people thought we would beat Elma and I know they (Eagles) didn’t think we would win.”
Columbia won the first game of a May 17 district playoff doubleheader, 19-0, over the Tenino High Beavers (5-12) in a contest shortened to four innings by the Mercy Rule.
Columbia scored 12 runs in the first inning and seven in the second for a 19-0 advantage. The Bruins had 14 hits and were led offensively by seniors Macee Barnes (3-for-3, four RBI), Sydney Aman (1-for-3, three RBI), Teagan Blankenship (3-for-4, RBI), and sophomore Josie Dickey (1-for-3, three RBI). Dickey pitched a three-hitter with three strikeouts and one walk.
In the second game, the Bruins lost, 12-0, to the No. 4-ranked Evergreen League Champion Montesano High Bulldogs (19-5). Montesano scored in every inning in the game that concluded after five via the Mercy Rule. Montesano outhit Columbia 11-1; Dickey had the Bruins’ only hit.
“A lot of people watched us get blown out by Montesano on Wednesday and so they thought we were a pretty weak team,” said Bryan. “It was a rough game for us and we didn’t do too well. I think Montesano is the No. 1 team in the state. They’re just amazing. They’re very good and they’re a well-coached (by Pat Pace) team.”
The Bruins then played another district playoff doubleheader Saturday, starting with a noon matchup versus Gorge rival Stevenson (10-11). The Bruins took control of that game with a five-run, sixth inning enroute to a 7-2 win.
“Stevenson came a long way this year and played with tons of heart,” said Bryan. “We were very impressed with their grit and level of play in that game.”
The Bruins outhit the Bulldogs, 11-6, and were led by Aman (2-for-4, two RBI), senior Maggie Bryan (2-for-4, RBI), freshman Halle Kock (1-for-3, RBI) and Blankenship (2-for-4, RBI). Dickey pitched the complete game and had eight strikeouts and three walks.
In their pivotal second contest at 4 p.m. versus the No. 18 ranked Elma Eagles (10-10), the Bruins faced a must-win situation as the winner qualified for state and the loser ended its season.
“The game against Elma was the most physical game we have ever played,” said Coach Bryan of the come-from-behind win. “We had girls playing through injuries and we had girls that ended up getting stitched up after the game, with bruises, bumps, and everything else imaginable. They’ll all be fine and be ready for the state playoff games. It was a great game and the girls played with a lot of heart.”
After two scoreless frames, Elma took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. The Bruins answered with three runs in the bottom half to take the lead for good.
The Bruins outhit the Eagles, 12-8, and they were led on offense by Blankenship (3-for-4, two RBI), Bryan (2-for-4, RBI), Aman (1-for-2, RBI) and Dickey (2-for-3, double). Freshman pitcher McKynzi Guinn pitched a complete game and had three strikeouts, a walk and one earned run allowed.
