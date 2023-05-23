wyatt stelma_0920.JPG

Columbia Softball from left to right: Sydney Aman, Ella Reed, Josie Dickey, Teagan Blankenship, Sophia Acosta, Maggie Bryan, Macee Barnes, McKynzi Guinn, Halle Kock, Whittney Gross, Madison Russum, Sheyenne Antis.

 Wyatt Stelma photo

The Trico League Champion Columbia High Bruins won two Class 1A District 4 softball playoff games May 20 to qualify for the WIAA state tournament for what could be the first time in school history.

The No. 8-ranked Bruins (22-2) will play a first-round playoff game Thursday at 3 p.m. versus the Lynden Christian High Lyncs (15-11) at Columbia Playfield in Richland, WA. The winner advances to a May 26, 1 p.m. quarterfinal contest against the No. 1-ranked South Central Athletic Conference Champion Royal High Knights (22-2).

