The Columbia High Bruins won their fourth straight WIAA Class 1A boys soccer Trico League contest, 10-0, at home over the Castle Rock High Rockets (0-3 league, 0-5 overall) March 30.

Six players scored for the Bruins, who were led by junior Angel Cortes, who had a hat trick. Sophomore forward Uli Huerta and senior Bodi Hill both scored two goals. Freshman forward Isaac Reynoso, senior forward Armando Celaya, and sophomore defender Damian Sanchez each scored one goal.