The Columbia High Bruins won their fourth straight WIAA Class 1A boys soccer Trico League contest, 10-0, at home over the Castle Rock High Rockets (0-3 league, 0-5 overall) March 30.
Six players scored for the Bruins, who were led by junior Angel Cortes, who had a hat trick. Sophomore forward Uli Huerta and senior Bodi Hill both scored two goals. Freshman forward Isaac Reynoso, senior forward Armando Celaya, and sophomore defender Damian Sanchez each scored one goal.
The Bruins (4-0 league, 5-2 overall), guided by fourth-year Coach Daniel Mangum, recorded one of their most impressive wins in recent history, 4-0, at home over two-time defending league champion Seton High Catholic (2-1-1 league, 4-1-2 overall) on March 28.
“That was a big win and I’m very proud of our team; the guys were pretty excited, and I feel pretty good about it, too,” said Mangum. “As far as regular season games go, it was the biggest win we’ve had in the last few years. It was definitely a statement game for us, and it really indicates to our opponents that the Bruins are for real. Getting to the state playoffs last year was pretty big for the guys. This game meant a little more for them because Seton Catholic has been beating us for many years.”
The game was played on a soggy, wet and muddy field with light rain falling in White Salmon, but the adverse weather conditions proved favorable for the Bruins.
“We play in these types of conditions at practice every day on our grass field and so we’re accustomed to playing in this type of weather,” said Mangum.
The Bruins scored twice in the first half, including a goal scored on a penalty kick by Huerta along with a goal by Reynoso. Huerta is Columbia’s leading scorer with seven goals. Columbia’s potent offense includes 13 players who have scored goals this season.
The Bruins duplicated their scoring in the second half with two more goals. Reynoso helped lead the Bruins’ offense with a hat trick. Junior goalkeeper Alfonso Serrato led the Bruin defense, as he blocked two Cougar penalty kicks in the second half to help preserve the win.
“Seton came out flying in the second half and we gave up two penalty kicks in the first four minutes of the second half and Alfonso saved both of them,” said Mangum. “Without those two saves, it would’ve been a very different game. Alfonso really stepped up, big time, and he proved that he’s an outstanding goalkeeper. He did a really good job of preventative goalkeeping by cleaning up stuff that could otherwise lead to a shot or a one-on-one situation.”
Columbia is in first place in the seven-team Trico League standings, followed by the second place Cougars.
“Seton continues to be a very high-quality team,” said Mangum. “I know that when we go and play them on their field (April 25 in Vancouver), they’ll be ready for us and playing on turf in front of their home fans, it’s going to be a very different game.”
The Bruins will be seeking to get a fifth straight home win when they meet the King’s Way Christian High Knights (3-0-1 league, 6-0-1 overall) in their next game 6 p.m. April 11 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
