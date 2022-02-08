All of the Gorge-area boys basketball teams resumed their Class 1A Big Sky League schedule last week after over two weeks off for a COVID pause.
The No. 3-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (8-0 league, 18-0 overall) continued their outstanding play, with two more wins. The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, won 74-51 over the No. 18 ranked Dufur High Rangers (5-2 league, 6-4 overall) Friday at Dufur High School, followed by a 73-53 victory over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (4-3 league, 11-6) Saturday at South Wasco High in Maupin.
“We’ve had a couple of injuries, but we pulled through and we survived two of our toughest games of the regular season this weekend,” said Hull. “We probably won’t have to even play our starters for more than a few minutes in the last two regular season games. We want everyone to be healthy for our upcoming district playoff games next week. You always worry about the chance that someone might get hurt in games like that that don’t have much meaning in the standings at this point of the season.”
The Redsides jumped in front 17-11 over Dufur in the first quarter and then outscored the Rangers in every quarter to pull away and get the victory. South Wasco was led by the quartet of Ian Ongers (15 points, six rebounds, five steals), Oscar Thomas (28 points, nine rebounds, five steals, six assists), Brock LaFaver (12 points, seven rebounds) and Remington Anderson-Sheer (11 points). Dufur had four players in double figure scoring, led by junior Josh Taylor with 12.
“When Dufur got to within six points in the fourth quarter, we responded by scoring 17 straight points to pull away for the win,” said Hull. “It’s been a great season; the kids are excited and it’s nice to be ranked No. 3. Whenever you’re highly ranked, it guarantees that you’ll have home games in the playoffs. It’s always to better to play at home. History has taught me that if you want to advance to state, the odds are much better for you when you’re playing a home game. We’ll probably play Ione/Arlington in the district championship game Feb. 18, and I feel like we’ll have a good chance to beat them.”
The Redsides then extended their home win streak to 26 straight over a span of three years with the victory over Horizon Christian. South Wasco built a 29-23 halftime lead and then outscored the Hawks 44-30 in the second half to pull away and get the win by a 20-point margin.
Thomas scored 24 points and had nine rebounds, six steals and five assists. Ongers had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. LaFaver had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Big Sky West Division champion Redsides will play a first round Big Sky League District playoff game Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at home against a yet to be determined opponent.
Dufur bounced back from the loss to South Wasco and won 61-40 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (3-4 league, 3-6) Saturday at Lyle High School. Dufur plays its final game of the regular season Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Horizon Christian in Hood River. The winner of that game likely will be the West Division’s No. 2 team in the district playoffs. The loser will be No. 3.
The Rangers and the Hawks will both play district playoff games next week against yet to be determined opponents.
The Sherman High Huskies (1-6 league, 4-8 overall) lost both of their games last weekend and will not qualify for the district playoffs next week after finishing in fifth place in the Big Sky East Division standings. Only the top three teams advance to the district playoffs.
