Eight Big Sky League teams — four boys and four girls — will punch their tickets to the Class 1A state basketball playoffs next week.
The Big Sky girls district playoffs begin Monday, Feb. 13 with two girls games: Klickwood is at Sherman and Spray is at Trout Lake. The winners advance to the district semifinal games and also qualify for the 1A state playoffs.
Monday’s Klickwood-Sherman winner will play at South Wasco County on Feb. 15 in the district semifinals. Monday’s Trout Lake-Spray winner plays at Ione on Feb. 15 in the other semifinal. Semifinal winners play on Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Dalles High School for the Big Sky’s No. 1 and 2 seeds in the state playoffs. Semifinal losers also play Feb. 18 for the No. 3 and 4 state seeds.
This year’s Class 1A state playoffs start with a 32-team bracket. The first two playoff rounds will determine the final eight teams which will advance to the March 1-4 girls state tournament in Baker City.
In Big Sky boys play, South Wasco, Horizon, and Dufur are the top three seeds from the West Division. Spray is the No. 1 seed on the East, and Sherman and Ione will be the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, in some order.
The Big Sky boys district playoffs begin Tuesday, Feb. 14 with two boys games: either Ione or Sherman will play at Horizon (No. 2, West), and Dufur (No. 3 West) will play at either Ione or Sherman. The Feb. 14 winners advance to the district semifinal games on Feb. 16 and also qualify for the 1A state playoffs.
The Feb. 14 winner at Horizon will play at Spray (No. 1 East) on Feb. 16 in the district semifinals. The other Feb. 14 winner plays at South Wasco (No. 1 West) on Feb. 16. Semifinal winners play on Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Dalles High School for the Big Sky’s No. 1 and 2 seeds in the state playoffs. Semifinal losers also play Feb. 18 for the No. 3 and 4 state seeds.
