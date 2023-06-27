A handful of Gorge-area athletes competed at last weekend’s USATF Oregon Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships at Springfield High School.
The weekend meet served as a qualifier for the July 6-9 Region 16 track and field meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. The top 16 finishers at the state meet qualified for regionals.
The Dalles High senior-to-be Madelynn Harrison was among those to qualify, doing so in three events: The 100 meters, 200 and 400. Harrison finished fourth in the 17-18 age group, 400 in 1 minute, 3.7 seconds, was fifth in the 200 (26.86), and seventh in the 100, in a personal best 13.23.
Harrison was part of a talented The Dalles team which placed eighth at the OSAA Class 4A state championships in May. She leads Gorge athletes in the 100 meters this season (see list below) and is ranked second in the 200 and 400.
Two of her Riverhawk teammates, graduated senior Zoe Dunn, and senior-to-be Lilly Adams, also qualified for the regionals with their performances this past weekend. Dunn qualified in triple jump after finishing fourth at the JO state meet; she was sixth in the long jump (17 feet, .25 inches); and eighth in the 100 and javelin. Adams was fifth in the 400 and ninth in the 200.
Adams, Dunn, and Harrison were competing for the Resolute Track Club, based in the Oregon City area. They competed in the age 17-18 division.
Hood River Valley sophomore-to-be Francisco Solberg won the boys age 15-16 pole vault at 11-11.75. Solberg finished third this past spring as a freshman in the Northwest Oregon Conference meet at 12-3.
In boys age 13-14 javelin, Judah Garrett of The Dalles finished second at 107-7.25, earning himself a spot at regionals, as well.
The Region 16 Junior Olympic Track & Field Championship is a qualifying meet for the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships which will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene on July 24-30. The top five finishers in individual and relay events in each age division, along with the top two finishers in the multi-events, advance to the national Junior Olympics championships. The national Junior Olympics championships is one of the largest track and field meets for youth in the world for U.S. athletes ages 7-18.
The Junior Olympics meet wasn’t the only track and field competition to attract local athletes early this summer. At least three Gorge-area residents were among those who competed two weeks ago at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet at Hayward Field. The week-long meet attracted thousands of athletes to the stadium, where the three local athletes also competed last month at their respective state meets.
Dunn competed in the Nike meet in the triple jump, and posted a best mark of 36 feet, 3.5 inches. Dunn led the Gorge jumpers in that event and the long jump this past season (see list of Gorge bests on this page), leading the Riverhawks at the OSAA state meet. Dunn was also a member of The Dalles’ state-placing 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Her The Dalles High teammate, Julian Morehouse, competed in the pole vault at the Nike meet, clearing 13 feet, 6.5 inches. Morehouse, who will be a junior at The Dalles in 2023-24, won the Tri-Valley League pole vault championship on May 20 with a personal-best effort of 14-1.
Versatile thrower Sophie Hulke of Sherman High competed at the Nike nationals in the discus. She threw 120 feet, 4 inches, which is a personal record, eclipsing her previous best of 115-11, which she threw May 3 at a meet in Maupin. Hulke, who will be a senior this fall at Sherman, won the shot put and discus at the 2023 District 3 meet, also in May, and won the state meet a week later at Hayward Field in the discus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.