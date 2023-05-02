Klickitat1.jpg

Klickitat junior Lena Thiemann and Stevenson freshman Regen Minnis go head-to-head in the girls 100 meter hurdle race at the Trico League Meet on April 27 at Stevenson High School. Thiemann placed second with a time of 19.04 seconds behind Seton Catholic’s Hannah Jo Hammerstrom. Minnis finished in sixth with a time of 20.78.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Track and field athletes from Gorge-area small schools are loading up on meets as they head into the final third of the 2023 season, which included the District 3 meet May 19-20 in Maupin.

Dufur, Sherman, South Wasco County, and Klickitat attended the April 29 Condon Invitational, where sprinters took advantage of a favorable track and a tailwind to register numerous season and lifetime bests.

