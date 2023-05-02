Track and field athletes from Gorge-area small schools are loading up on meets as they head into the final third of the 2023 season, which included the District 3 meet May 19-20 in Maupin.
Dufur, Sherman, South Wasco County, and Klickitat attended the April 29 Condon Invitational, where sprinters took advantage of a favorable track and a tailwind to register numerous season and lifetime bests.
The Huskies from Sherman won both boys relays and senior Eduardo Rubio won two events: the high jump at a personal best 5 feet, 11 inches, and the long jump in a PR 19-3. He also ran legs on both winning relays, joining Michael Blagg, Cole Martin, and Josiah Carlson on the 4x100 and 4x400.
Dufur and South Wasco each had a boys champion. Ranger senior Brady Person raced to a PR 45.73-second time in the 300 hurdles and Redside junior Joey Holloway threw the javelin a PR 137-0.5.
On the girls side, South Wasco sophomore Macy Bell cleared a personal best 4-11 to win the high jump. The Redsides also had a stellar effort from frosh Bailey Udey, who ran a tough 400-200 double, finishing second in the shorter race, and added runner-up places in the long jump and triple jump. Junior Julie Hull raced to personal bests in the 100 and 300 hurdle races.
Sherman junior Sophie Hulke led the Huskies by winning the shot put and javelin. She was second in the discus behind Dufur’s Haley Peterson, who finished close behind Hulke in the shot, 28-11 to 28-7.
South Wasco hosted five teams, including Lyle and Sherman, at a meet April 26 in Maupin. Sherman frosh sprinter Myah Huckins won the 100 and 200, each in personal bests, and senior Morgan Geary threw a PR 113-1 to win the javelin. She continued her PR parade with lifetime bests in the long and triple jumps. She was second behind teammate Caitlyn Jauken’s 14-8 first-place PR in the long jump. Hulke won all three girls throwing events at South Wasco.
The host Redsides were led by top marks from Storm McCoy (5-9, PR high jump) and Holloway (double PR in shot and discus, 114-7.75). Sadie McCoy raced to a 2:45.33 clocking in the girls 800 for South Wasco.
Also of note was the double PR from Sherman’s Martin in the boys 100 and 200 (24.34).
Trout Lake and Horizon attended a Trico League meet in Stevenson on April 26. The Mustang boys were led by senior middle distance runner Trevor Collins, who won the 800 in 2:09.78 and Sawyer Dean, who won the pole vault at 14 feet. Trout Lake also won the boys 4x100 relay (Klayton Schmid, Dean, Gael Fuentes, Landon Herberling).
The Mustang girls had a win by Gynel Duke in the pole vault (8-7). She joined Nancy Painter, Jade Mclean, and Myana Stock on the Mustangs’ 4x100 relay (55.15). Stock added a 2:34.56 effort in the 800.
Horizon was led by junior Logan Ensbury, who had PRs in the high jump, pole vault and 100 hurdles.
