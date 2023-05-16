Gorge-area small schools wrapped up their track and field regular seasons this past week.
Horizon Christian competed in the 17-team Jeannine James Invitational on a blistering hot Saturday in Gervais, north of Salem. Horizon’s Alex Dean cleared a personal-best 10 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault, and sophomore teammate Josiah Roberts threw 117-1 — a 19-foot PR — in the discus to highlight the Hawks’ efforts. Fellow thrower Maxwell Alrubaie added a PR 109-3 in the discus. Senior Caleb Yuan was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Evelyn Tomka led the Horizon girls with her PR in the javelin of 96-6.
At a meet May 10 in Madras, Dufur senior Brady Person raced to PRs in the 110 hurdles (18.86) and 300 hurdles (45.18). Hayley Peterson finished second in the shot put at 29-6.5.
South Wasco County also competed at the Madras meet and was led by junior Joey Holloway’s 1-2-3 finishes — 119-1 discus for first place; 145-1 javelin for second; and 37-1 shot put for third. Freshman Bailey Udey was third in the long jump at 13-9.25 and triple jump (29-3.25) to lead the Redside girls. Macy Bell added a 4-8 high jump and was third in that event.
Some of the schools at Madras also competed on Friday at the Pirate Invite in Bickleton, which also included athletes from Trout Lake, Sherman, Lyle, and Glenwood.
Personal best performances included those from Trout Lake’s Nancy Painter (13.55 100) and Myana Stock (5:14.74 1500). Sherman’s Henry Poirier threw a PR 42-6 in the shot put, while teammate Sophie Hulke won the three throws for the Huskies. South Wasco’s Bailey Udey won the long jump and was second in the triple jump for the Redsides.
Glenwood’s Landon Sanchey won the long jump with a PR 18-11 mark and the 300 hurdles, and teammate Emma Patterson was second in the 100 (14.18 PR) and third in the 200 (29.58 PR).
Lyle was led by senior Tiffany Kucher’s PR in the long jump and Kayden Woodman’s three PR day (shot put, long jump, triple jump).
