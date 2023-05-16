Gorge-area small schools wrapped up their track and field regular seasons this past week.

Horizon Christian competed in the 17-team Jeannine James Invitational on a blistering hot Saturday in Gervais, north of Salem. Horizon’s Alex Dean cleared a personal-best 10 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault, and sophomore teammate Josiah Roberts threw 117-1 — a 19-foot PR — in the discus to highlight the Hawks’ efforts. Fellow thrower Maxwell Alrubaie added a PR 109-3 in the discus. Senior Caleb Yuan was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Evelyn Tomka led the Horizon girls with her PR in the javelin of 96-6.

