Sherman County High’s Sophie Hulke and Morgan Geary solidified their District 3 leads on Friday when the Huskies competed in the Columbia River Invitational track and field meet in Boardman.
Hulke won the discus with a season’s best throw of 105 feet, 11.5 inches while Geary won the javelin in a personal-best effort of 107-9. Those are the top marks in District 3 thus far this spring. Hulke was second in the javelin with a PR throw of 106-2 and third in the shot put at the meet, which featured 21 competing schools at Riverside High.
Other placers for the Sherman girls included frosh Addison Smith in the 800 (eighth, 2:58.79).
On the boys side, Sherman’s Josiah Carlson was sixth in the 400 meters in 56.07 seconds; Henry Poirier was sixth in the discus was a PR throw of 114-1; and Eduardo Rubio was sixth in the high jump at 5-6. Carlson, Rubio, Michael Blagg, and Cole Martin combined to finish fifth in the 4x100 relay in 47.51.
Also at the invite, Glenwood’s Kyler Henderson cleared 5-8 in the high jump to finish fourth. In the girls meet, teammate Allison McFall cleared 4-4 to finish eighth.
