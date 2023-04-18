Sherman County High’s Sophie Hulke and Morgan Geary solidified their District 3 leads on Friday when the Huskies competed in the Columbia River Invitational track and field meet in Boardman.

Hulke won the discus with a season’s best throw of 105 feet, 11.5 inches while Geary won the javelin in a personal-best effort of 107-9. Those are the top marks in District 3 thus far this spring. Hulke was second in the javelin with a PR throw of 106-2 and third in the shot put at the meet, which featured 21 competing schools at Riverside High.

