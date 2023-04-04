Klickitat High junior Austin Fink had a big day in the throwing events at the March 30 River View Invite track and field meet in Washington.

Fink threw a personal best 45 feet, 3.5 inches in the shot put and 128-1.5 in the discus, winning each event. His shot put best is No. 2 in Class 1A so far this season, and the discus mark is No. 4. Fink also was second in the javelin in the 10-team meet.