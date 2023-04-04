Klickitat High junior Austin Fink had a big day in the throwing events at the March 30 River View Invite track and field meet in Washington.
Fink threw a personal best 45 feet, 3.5 inches in the shot put and 128-1.5 in the discus, winning each event. His shot put best is No. 2 in Class 1A so far this season, and the discus mark is No. 4. Fink also was second in the javelin in the 10-team meet.
Fink, who won the shot put at the Mullen Leavitt meet in The Dalles on March 17, placed eighth in the shot put at the 2022 Class 1A state meet.
Athletes compete in decathlon
Horizon Christian School senior Caleb Yuan and freshman teammate Landon Whitaker competed as unattached athletes in last weekend’s Summit Decathlon in Bend.
Yuan finished with 3,541 points in the 10-event competition, held over two days in cool, rainy, and sometimes snowy conditions. His best finish was in the 110-meter high hurdles, where he ran 17.59 seconds (564 points). That time would rank Yuan as No. 3 among Class 1A hurdlers this season. He placed at state last year in both the high and intermediate hurdles for the Hawks.
Whitaker scored 2,848 points at Summit with a best mark of 12.86 seconds in the 100 (497 points).
Neither athlete competed in the pole vault.
