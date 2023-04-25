Horizon Christian School won four individual events and two relays at Friday’s Northwest League track and field meet at Portland Christian School.
The meet included seven Class 2A schools and the 1A Hawks, who were third in the boys meet and fourth in the girls.
Horizon event winners included: senior Arthur Li, 800 meters; senior Maxwell Alrubaie, shot put; senior Ellie Rinella, triple jump; and senior Gabby Fraioli, shot put. Horizon also won the girls and boys 4x400 relays, the latter race in a photo finish with the Hawks’ “B” team.
All told, Horizon recorded 22 personal bests in the meet, including those by sophomore Markeith Harris in the 100 (11.9) and 200 (24.7). Sophomore Aaron Johnson was second in the long jump at 17-8. Sophomore Bella Sperry had PRs in the 100, long jump and as a member of the Hawks’ 4x100 relay, which also included Johanna Sohal, Rinella, and Julia Bounds.
Dufur competed at the Rivers Edge Invitational on Friday at Umatilla High, where senior Brady Person won the 300 hurdles in a personal best 47.39 seconds, and the 100 hurdles in 19.86. Teammate Haley Peterson won the shot put and discus for the Rangers.
Glenwood’s Landon Sanchey had a busy meet at Umatilla. He was second in the long jump, placed in both hurdle races and in the 100 meters. Teammate Tomei Tomeo won the 800 and was fourth in the 1500. For the Glenwood girls, Allison McFall won the high jump (4-6) and placed fourth in the 100 hurdles. Teammate Emma Patterson raced to PRs in the 100 and 200, finishing fourth in each race.
Lyle also attended the Rivers Edge meet and was led by Carson Ramsey, who was fourth in the long jump with a 17-foot PR, and Jozlynn Pyle, who won the triple jump and also placed sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Sherman competed at the Cove Charter School 1A-2A-3A Regional Invitational on Saturday, with the Husky boys finishing seventh out of 18 teams. Frosh Renan Christiansen led the Sherman boys with his third-place finish in the shot put. Junior Sophie Hulke led the Husky girls by winning the discus with a PR 111-9.25 throw, placing third in the shot and seventh in the javelin. Hulke’s discus throw is ranked the best in state for Class 1A thus far.
Senior Morgan Geary was fifth in the javelin and sixth in the triple jump. Fellow jumper Caitlyn Jauken had PRs in the high jump (4-2) and long jump (14-5.5).
