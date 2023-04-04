Competing in their first softball game since 2019, the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars made their 2023 season opening debut against the Country Christian junior varsity, losing both games of a doubleheader, 4-21 and 16-31.
1A Softball Roundup: Lyle returns to the softball field after four years
- By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
