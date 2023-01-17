The Big Sky League East Division frontrunner Sherman County High Huskies (5-1 league, 10-3 overall) notched a fourth straight girls basketball win, 46-10, over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-7 league, 0-11 overall) Jan. 14 at Lyle High School.
It marked the 23rd consecutive loss for the Cougars overlapping the last two seasons. The Cougars loss 42-4 on the road to Condon Jan. 13 and they lost at home 38-18 to the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-4 league, 3-11 overall) Jan. 11 at Lyle High School.
Sherman also defeated Horizon Christian Jan. 13 at home, behind Natalie Martin’s strong first-half play. The host Huskies jumped out to a 16-4 halftime lead, but Horizon came back in the second half behind increased defensive pressure to pull within single-digit scoring.
The margin was five points in the fourth quarter when Sherman Coach Joe Justesen called a timeout to settle his team, which responded by closing out the Hawks down the stretch. Meagan Geary made 4-of-6 free throws for the Huskies in the closing minutes. Sherman’s Martin scored eight of her team-high nine points in the first half. Gabby Fraioli scored 10 points for Horizon and Briseyda Perez added nine for the Hawks.
The loss to Sherman came between two wins last week for Horizon Christian. The Hawks won at Lyle and 42-26 at home on Saturday against Bickleton. In the latter contest, Horizon was led by sophomore Bella Sperry’s 17 points and Perez’s 11 rebounds. Sperry scored 15 points in the first half, when Horizon built a 20-point lead. The win at Lyle included a 12-point, nine-rebound effort from Perez and 11 points from Fraioli.
The South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team won its sixth straight Big Sky League contest, 73-37, over visiting Condon High (2-3 league, 4-9 overall) Jan. 14. The win followed a 67-43 road win over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (2-3 league, 3-8 overall) at Mitchell High School.
On Jan. 10, the Redsides (6-0 league, 14-2 overall) won a key Big Sky West Division matchup 61-54 over the Trout Lake High Mustangs (5-1 league, 7-4 overall) at Trout Lake High School. South Wasco led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime. The Redsides outscored the Mustangs 14-12 in the third for a 41-33 lead.
Junior Julie Hull led four Redsides in double figures with 18 points, followed by Kylie Iverson with 15 and a season-high 13 for Macy Bell. Redsides senior Sadie McCoy added 11 points.
Trout Lake was led in scoring by senior post Willa McLaughlin, who scored a season-high 24 points and junior Violette Anderson had 16. The Mustangs, who are in second place in the Big Sky West behind South Wasco, bounced back from their first league loss and won 42-29 over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (4-1 league, 7-5 overall) Jan. 14 at Arlington High School.
The Dufur High Rangers (2-4 league, 3-8 overall) won 52-28 over the Bickleton High Pirates Jan. 13 at Bickleton High School. Dufur junior Hayley Peterson scored 30 points and senior Allie Masterson had a career-high 16 to help lead the Rangers to the win.
The Rangers got a split of two Big Sky contests after losing 69-36 to the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (3-2 league, 6-2 overall) Jan. 10 at Glenwood High School. Klickwood senior Alise Gimlin scored 20 points and had career highs of 17 rebounds and nine assists versus Dufur. Klickwood’s Emma Patterson scored 18, and Jayla Avila had 13. On Jan. 14, Klickwood lost 58-35 to Ione/Arlington at Klickitat High School.
