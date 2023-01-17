South Wasco versus Condon

South Wasco freshman Jayda Iverson (32) fires a pass to sophomore Macy Bell (30) during Saturday’s game in Maupin. Mark B. Gibson photo

The Big Sky League East Division frontrunner Sherman County High Huskies (5-1 league, 10-3 overall) notched a fourth straight girls basketball win, 46-10, over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-7 league, 0-11 overall) Jan. 14 at Lyle High School.

It marked the 23rd consecutive loss for the Cougars overlapping the last two seasons. The Cougars loss 42-4 on the road to Condon Jan. 13 and they lost at home 38-18 to the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-4 league, 3-11 overall) Jan. 11 at Lyle High School.