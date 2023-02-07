The Trout Lake High Mustangs girls basketball team extended its win streak to 10 in a row after winning three games last week all by double-digit margins.

The Mustangs (12-1 league, 16-4 overall) won a non-league contest Jan. 31, 48-31, over the Class 2A, No. 16-ranked Irrigon High Knights (13-8) at Irrigon High School. Trout Lake followed with a, 72-16, home win over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-10 league, 3-17 overall) Feb. 3.

