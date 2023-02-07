The Trout Lake High Mustangs girls basketball team extended its win streak to 10 in a row after winning three games last week all by double-digit margins.
The Mustangs (12-1 league, 16-4 overall) won a non-league contest Jan. 31, 48-31, over the Class 2A, No. 16-ranked Irrigon High Knights (13-8) at Irrigon High School. Trout Lake followed with a, 72-16, home win over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-10 league, 3-17 overall) Feb. 3.
For the high-scoring Mustangs, who average 52.7 points a game, it marked the third time this season they scored 70 or more points. The Mustangs then won, 56-28, on the road over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (6-6 league, 9-6 overall) on Feb. 4 at Glenwood High School for their ninth straight league win.
Violette Anderson and Willa McLaughlin combined to score 40 points for the Mustangs against Horizon. Gabby Fraioli led the Hawks with 10.
The Mustangs have clinched second placed in the Big Sky West standings behind South Wasco. The Mustangs will host Spray, the third-place team from the Big Sky East, in a district playoff game on Feb. 13.
South Wasco wins 14th straight
The South Wasco County High Redsides, guided by fifth-year Coach Carly Johnson, extended their win streak to 14 straight after winning two more Big Sky League contests last week. The league leading No. 6 ranked Redsides (13-0 league, 21-2 overall) won 64-38 at home over the Dufur High Rangers (3-10 league, 4-14 overall) Feb. 3, followed by a 52-27 road win over Horizon Feb. 4 in Hood River. Dufur bounced back and won at home, 53-24, over Lyle/Wishram Feb. 4.
“The girls play smart, they play team ball, they share the ball, and they do everything that we (assistant coaches Codey Johnson, Heather Carter) ask them to do, and they respond really well,” said Johnson. “Each person has a good role on our team, and they all understand that, and they all do a really good job.
“Our hopes and plans are to reach the state tournament at Baker, which is what we’re working for. We’re putting in the work and effort to hopefully fulfill that goal for the first time in two years.”
In the home win over Dufur, the Redsides had 11 players in the scoring column, led by junior Julie Hull with 15 points, followed by senior Kylie Iverson (12) and junior Anabell Udey (11). Junior Hayley Peterson led Dufur in scoring with 25 points.
“We’re having a lot of fun, it’s been a great year so far and all our practice and hard work is paying off this season,” said Hull, who added 10 points in the win at Horizon. “We’ve definitely fulfilled most of the expectations that we had at the beginning of the season.
“We’re also hoping to do well at the district tournament so that we can achieve our goal of going to the state playoffs, which we missed last year.”
Iverson, who scored 11 points in limited minutes against Horizon, said: “I don’t want to jinx our team, but we’re in a pretty good position ... the rest of our schedule looks pretty favorable. I think we’ll have a couple of easy playoff wins and then we’ll hopefully be able to reach the quarterfinals in Baker.”
The Redsides shot off to a fast start at Horizon, leading 17-2 after one quarter, when Sadie McCoy’s scored seven of her nine points. Horizon was led by Fraioli’s season-high 17 points.
South Wasco faced Trout Lake in a match-up Tuesday between the top-two West Division squads (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Redsides need to win one of their two remaining league games (the other is Friday at Klickitat/Glenwood) to clinch the West’s No. 1 seed in the district playoffs. South Wasco, Trout Lake and Klickwood have each clinched girls playoff spots.
Sherman County wins two
The Sherman County High Huskies (8-4 league, 13-7 overall) won two straight games to improve their second place East Division position and clinch a spot in the Big Sky District playoffs beginning Feb. 13.
The Huskies won, 39-26, Jan. 31 over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (7-6 league, 8-11 overall) at Spray High School. The Huskies followed with a 42-26 home win Feb. 4 over the Condon High Blue Devils (5-7 league, 7-13 overall).
Sherman, guided by first-year Coach Joe Justesen, concludes the regular season Friday at home with a 6 p.m. match-up against the East Division leading Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-2 league, 14-7 overall), followed by a non-league contest Feb. 11 against the Willamette Valley Christian High Warriors (5-11) in Brooks.
“I thought that we could be a very competitive team and we’ve done that against top teams like Trout Lake and South Wasco, so we’re having a good season and it’s great being in second place,” said Justesen. “We’ve competed well against those teams for a full game, and we’ve given every bit of effort that we possibly could. I feel like that we’re starting to understand what it takes to be on the same level as the top teams and we just have to keep moving forward and working as hard as we can for four quarters. We’re starting to learn the system that we’re running better and better with each game that we play.”
