The No. 5-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (15-0 league, 22-2 overall) won the Class 1A girls basketball Big Sky League West Division regular season title following a, 53-48, home win over the Trout Lake High Mustangs (13-2 league, 17-5 overall) on Feb. 7 in Maupin.
By virtue of winning the league title, South Wasco also advanced to the OSAA state playoffs beginning Feb. 21. The Redsides also qualified for the state playoffs in 2021.
The Redsides capped an undefeated league schedule with a, 78-40, road win over the Klickwood High Vandals (7-7 league, 10-7 overall) on Feb. 10 at Klickitat High School.
South Wasco earned a first-round bye in the Big Sky district playoffs. The Redsides will play a 6 p.m. semifinal home game Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s first-round matchup between Klickwood and the Sherman County High Huskies (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Semifinal winners play Feb. 18 at The Dalles High School for the Big Sky No. 1 and 2 seeds in the 32-team state playoffs. Semifinal losers also play Feb. 18 for the No. 3 and 4 state seeds.
Trout Lake gets second place
The No. 20-ranked Mustangs won their final regular season contest, 68-16, on Feb. 10 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-15 league, 0-19 overall) at Lyle High School. The Mustangs finished in second place in the Big Sky West behind South Wasco. It marked the final game of the season for the Cougars, who have lost 31 games in a row overlapping the last two seasons. Lyle/Wishram had an 0-12 record last year.
Trout Lake faced the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (8-6 league, 9-11 overall) in a first-round district playoff home game Monday with the winner qualifying for the 1A state playoffs (result was after the printed edition deadline). A win by Trout Lake would send the Mustangs to the state playoffs for a second consecutive year. Monday’s winner plays in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. district semifinal against the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-3 league, 14-8 overall) at Ione High School.
Sherman wins fourth straight
The Huskies (10-4 league, 15-8 overall) won their fourth straight Big Sky League contest, 54-36, at home over Ione on Feb. 10 in Moro. Trailing 8-6 after the first quarter, the Huskies came back in the second and took a 20-19 halftime lead. The Huskies then took control of the contest in the second half, as they scored a season-high quarter point total of 20 in the third, while holding the Cardinals to nine points and building a 40-28 lead.
Senior wing Caitlyn Jauken led Sherman in scoring with 14 points and senior post Natalie Martin had 10 points. Sherman had nine players who scored.
Sherman also won a road game Feb. 7, 53-14, over the Bickleton High Pirates (1-12 league, 2-12 overall). Sherman took control early in building a 14-4 first-quarter advantage. Senior guard Morgan Geary scored a season-high 18 points to lead eight Huskies in the scoring column. Martin scored 14 points.
Sherman took second place behind Ione in the Big Sky East Division standings and qualified for Monday’s district playoff contest versus Klickwood (result was after the printed edition deadline). The winner of that contest qualifies for state and also advances to Wednesday’s district semifinals. Sherman is seeking to advance to state for the first time since 2018. Klickwood is seeking to qualify for the OSAA state playoffs for the first time.
Klickwood splits two games
The Vandals won, 73-32, over the Dufur High Rangers (3-12 league, 4-16 overall) on Feb. 7 at Dufur High School, followed by a Feb. 10 loss to South Wasco in their final regular season contest. Dufur concluded its season with a, 59-26, loss at home on Feb. 10 to the Horizon Christian High Hawks (5-10 league, 5-17 overall). It marked the eighth loss in the past nine games for the Rangers. Senior guard Allie Masterson scored five points for the Rangers in the final game of her high school career.
Hawks finish season with two wins
Horizon concluded its season with two straight victories. The Hawks also won, 53-28, Feb. 7 at home over Lyle/Wishram. Seniors Gabby Fraioli and Briseyda Perez were honored before the game and then went out to score 19 and 12 points, respectively for Horizon. Sophomore teammate Nicole Alvarez added 17 points for the Hawks. Against Dufur, Fraioli was two assists shy of a triple double with her 12-point, 13-rebound effort. Alvarez led Horizon with 15 points, while sophomore Evelyn Tomka added 11 and Perez nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.