The No. 5-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (15-0 league, 22-2 overall) won the Class 1A girls basketball Big Sky League West Division regular season title following a, 53-48, home win over the Trout Lake High Mustangs (13-2 league, 17-5 overall) on Feb. 7 in Maupin.

By virtue of winning the league title, South Wasco also advanced to the OSAA state playoffs beginning Feb. 21. The Redsides also qualified for the state playoffs in 2021.

