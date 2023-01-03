The Class 1A No. 5-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team improved its record to 8-2 with a 48-44 nonleague win over the North Lake High Cowgirls (5-3) Dec. 28 at North Lake High School in Silver Lake.
The Redsides open their 15-game Big Sky League schedule on the road against the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-1 league, 0-5 overall) Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Lyle High School. It marks the Cougars’ first game since Dec. 17. The Redsides follow with 6 p.m. contest Friday versus the Dufur Rangers (0-2 league, 1-6 overall) at Dufur High School. The Rangers meet the Cougars in a 2 p.m. contest Saturday at Lyle.
Cougars play No. 10 ranked Vandals
Lyle meets the No. 10-ranked undefeated Klickwood Vandals (3-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at Klickitat High School. Klickwood, which will be playing its first game since Dec. 17, will be seeking to win its fourth straight while Lyle will be seeking to snap a 17-game losing streak, overlapping the last two seasons.
Horizon seeks second straight league win
Playing their first game in two weeks, the Hawks were hoping to win their second straight Big Sky League contest in Tuesday’s matchup versus Klickwood at Glenwood High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). Horizon won its league opener at home, 51-34, over Dufur on Dec. 17.
Sherman splits two nonleague games
The Sherman County High Huskies (1-1 league, 6-3 overall) split two nonleague games last week. The Huskies scored a season-high point total in a, 53-23, win Dec. 29 over the Falls City High Mountaineers (4-5) at Falls City High School. The Huskies then followed with a, 49-24, loss Dec. 30 to the No. 15-ranked Southwest Christian High Wildcats (10-3) in Beaverton.
