The Class 1A No. 5-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team improved its record to 8-2 with a 48-44 nonleague win over the North Lake High Cowgirls (5-3) Dec. 28 at North Lake High School in Silver Lake.

The Redsides open their 15-game Big Sky League schedule on the road against the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-1 league, 0-5 overall) Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Lyle High School. It marks the Cougars’ first game since Dec. 17. The Redsides follow with 6 p.m. contest Friday versus the Dufur Rangers (0-2 league, 1-6 overall) at Dufur High School. The Rangers meet the Cougars in a 2 p.m. contest Saturday at Lyle.