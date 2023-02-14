The No. 6-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides capped an undefeated Class 1A Big Sky League regular season at 14-0 and earned an OSAA state playoff berth for the fourth straight year.
The Redsides are hoping to conclude the season by advancing to the state tournament March 2-4 in Baker for a third straight year.
South Wasco (14-0 league, 22-2 overall) won a Feb. 7 home game, 78-44, over the Trout Lake High Mustangs (2-11 league, 3-14 overall), followed by a, 78-40, road win Feb. 10 over the Klickwood High Vandals (1-13 league, 2-14 overall). The games marked the conclusion of the season for both Trout Lake and Klickwood.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, will now focus on the Big Sky District playoffs, as they’ll face either the Dufur Rangers (9-5 league, 11-9 overall) or the Ione/Arlington Cardinals (7-5 league, 10-11 overall) in a 6 p.m. semifinal home game Thursday in Maupin. A win by the Redsides puts them in the district championship Saturday at The Dalles High School. That contest determines the Big Sky’s No. 1 and 2 seeds to the state playoffs beginning Feb. 25.
“It’s really cool to be the No. 1 seed in our league and advance automatically to the state playoffs,” said Hull. “We’re capable of beating either Dufur or Ione/Arlington and we’ll see what happens on Thursday.
“The guys rallied well against Klickwood and you can tell that we’re a little different team because of the injury situation (Jason Hull’s season-ending injury). There’s things that are harder for us now, but the guys work hard, they’re all good players, too, and I’m proud of them. We still talk about having a winning mentality, so the expectations haven’t changed and we’re continuing to win games.”
The Redsides have the No. 1-ranked offense (77 points per game average) out of 79 1A squads. Against Trout Lake, senior forward Ian Ongers (25 points per game average) helped lead the Redsides to the victory while recording his first career statistical triple double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. The Redsides also had double-figure scoring from sophomore forward Storm McCoy (14 points, seven rebounds), senior guard James Best (18 points, six assists) and junior forward Joey Holloway (season-high 18 points).
“Ian has really kind of picked up the pace and he’s done a great job of leading our offense, so he really has that scoring mentality and I’m very proud of him,” said Hull. “The truth is with our high ranking, we’ll probably have two state playoff home games and we’ll hope for the best outcome in those contests.”
It was milestone victory for Hull, who recorded the 350th win of his coaching career and it marked the Redsides’ 37th consecutive home win. The last time South Wasco lost at home was Feb. 2, 2019, in a, 47-41, loss to the Horizon Christian High Hawks.
In their regular-season finale versus Klickwood at Klickitat High School, Ongers scored a career-high 39 to lead the Redsides.
Horizon second in West
Horizon Christian (11-3 league, 16-6 overall) split its final two games and finished in second place in the Big Sky West Division behind the Redsides. The Hawks won, 65-42, at home Feb. 7 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (2-11 league, 3-15 overall) and then lost their final regular-season contest Feb. 10 on the road, 61-34, to Dufur.
Horizon faced the Sherman County High Huskies (5-7 league, 13-10 overall) Tuesday in a first-round district playoff home game (result was after the printed edition deadline). The winner of that matchup qualifies for the state playoffs and advances to Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal on the road versus the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (10-2 league, 15-4 overall). Horizon is seeking to advance to the state playoffs for the first time since winning the Big Sky district title in 2019.
Dufur wins three straight
The Rangers extended their win streak to three straight following last Friday’s victory over the Hawks. The Rangers had three players score in double figures led by Cody Phillips (19 points), Elijah Thomas (14 points) and Landon Ellis (13 points). Horizon junior guard Mason Bates led the Hawks in scoring with a game-high 20 points.
The Rangers also won Feb. 7, 65-41, over Klickwood for their third straight home win. Dufur had 13 players score, led by Ellis with nine.
Dufur played a first-round district playoff road game Tuesday against Ione/Arlington (result was after the printed edition deadline). The winner of that matchup clinches a state playoff spot and advances to a district semifinal game Thursday at South Wasco. Dufur is seeking to reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Sherman loses final contest
The Huskies lost their final regular season Big Sky contest, 56-48, to Ione/Arlington at home, which marked their third league loss in the past four games. The Huskies won a nonleague contest 42-39 over the No. 13 ranked Country Christian High Cougars (19-6) Feb. 6 in Molalla. Sherman concluded the regular season Feb. 11 with nonleague contest against the No. 14 ranked Willamette Valley Christian High Warriors (17-6) and lost, 71-51, in Brooks.
