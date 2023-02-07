Despite losing leading scorer, freshman Jason Hull, to a season-ending knee injury Jan. 28, the South Wasco County High Redsides continued to roll right along in Class 1A Big Sky League boys basketball.
The No. 6-ranked Redsides (12-0 league, 20-2 overall) extended their unbeaten league win streak to 12 following two double-digit victories last week. Without Hull, who was averaging 29 points a game, South Wasco won at home, 61-45, over the Dufur High Rangers (7-5 league, 9-9 overall) on Feb. 3. Senior guard James Best scored a career-high 21 points and had six steals and three assists to help lead the Redsides to the victory. Senior forward Ian Ongers scored 18 and had a team-high 11 rebounds and sophomore forward Storm McCoy added 13 points.
The Redsides followed with a, 67-52, road win over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (10-2 league, 15-5 overall) on Feb. 4 in Hood River. Ongers scored a career-high 38 to help lead the Redsides to the key Big Sky West Division win over the Hawks. McCoy had 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Best had 12 points, five steals and eight assists.
South Wasco, Horizon and Dufur have clinched Big Sky District playoff berths (see related story this issue).
The day before its home loss to South Wasco, Horizon captured its seventh straight Big Sky League victory, 61-35, at the Trout Lake High Mustangs (2-10 league, 3-13 overall) on Feb. 3.
Following their loss Feb. 3 to South Wasco, the Dufur Rangers bounced back and scored a season-high point total in a, 70-47, home win over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (2-10 league, 3-14 overall).
Sherman County gets split
The Sherman County High Huskies (5-6 league, 12-8 overall) split two league games last week and they remain in contention for the Big Sky district’s No. 2 playoff berth with one game left on their schedule. The Huskies lost, 65-46, to the Big Sky East Division leading Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (9-2 league, 14-4 overall) on Jan. 31 at Spray High School. Sherman then bounced back and won at home, 59-37, over the Condon High Blue Devils (4-7 league, 7-13 overall) on Feb. 4.
Junior post Luke Fritts led Sherman in scoring with 14 points. Senior guard Ed Rubio (10 points) and sophomore wing Gabe Fritts (12 points) also scored in double figures for Sherman. The Huskies conclude the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. home game versus the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (6-5 league, 8-11 overall).
Klickwood wins first league game
The Klickwood Vandals snapped a 12-game losing streak and won their first Big Sky League game, 59-55, over visiting Trout Lake on Feb. 4 at Glenwood High School. It marked the 10th straight loss for Trout Lake.
Lyle/Wishram won, 63-56, at home over Klickwood on Feb. 3, snapping a seven-game losing streak. The Cougars conclude the season with a 7:30 p.m. home game Friday against Trout Lake.
