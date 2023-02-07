Despite losing leading scorer, freshman Jason Hull, to a season-ending knee injury Jan. 28, the South Wasco County High Redsides continued to roll right along in Class 1A Big Sky League boys basketball.

The No. 6-ranked Redsides (12-0 league, 20-2 overall) extended their unbeaten league win streak to 12 following two double-digit victories last week. Without Hull, who was averaging 29 points a game, South Wasco won at home, 61-45, over the Dufur High Rangers (7-5 league, 9-9 overall) on Feb. 3. Senior guard James Best scored a career-high 21 points and had six steals and three assists to help lead the Redsides to the victory. Senior forward Ian Ongers scored 18 and had a team-high 11 rebounds and sophomore forward Storm McCoy added 13 points.