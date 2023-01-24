1A basketball, Sherman boys

Pictured in Saturday’s game in Moro between the Huskies and Dufur Rangers are, from left, Dufur senior Bryce Tierney (50), Sherman sophomore Calvin Avila (3), junior Cade von Borstel (11) and sophomore James Phelps (25).

 Mark B. Gibson photo

The Horizon Christian School Hawks recorded their fourth straight Big Sky League boys basketball victory with a close 50-49 home win over the Wheeler County Eagles on Jan. 20 in Hood River.

The win enabled the Hawks to remain a game behind the Big Sky’s overall leader, South Wasco County. South Wasco handed Horizon its lone league loss earlier this month. Since that Jan. 7 contest in Maupin, Horizon has won four league contests, sandwiched around a non-league loss to Willamette Valley Christian.

Tags

Recommended for you