The Horizon Christian School Hawks recorded their fourth straight Big Sky League boys basketball victory with a close 50-49 home win over the Wheeler County Eagles on Jan. 20 in Hood River.
The win enabled the Hawks to remain a game behind the Big Sky’s overall leader, South Wasco County. South Wasco handed Horizon its lone league loss earlier this month. Since that Jan. 7 contest in Maupin, Horizon has won four league contests, sandwiched around a non-league loss to Willamette Valley Christian.
Horizon hosts the East Division leader, Ione/Arlington (tied with Wheeler), on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Hood River.
Horizon was 12-4 overall, 7-1 in league after its one-point win over Wheeler, which had a chance to win the game with 1.1 seconds remaining, but missed two free throws.
After losing their first game to a Class 1A team this year (66-50 nonleague loss at the North Douglas High Warriors (12-5) Jan. 16), the South Wasco County High Redsides responded well with two league wins.
The Redsides (8-0 Big Sky League, 16-2 overall) are 14-1 versus Class 1A teams; the North Douglas loss snapped their eight-game win streak. One day later, the defending Big Sky League champion Redsides steamrolled the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals 92-48 at home Jan. 17 in Maupin. The Redsides followed with a 73-46 win over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (5-2 league, 7-7 overall) Jan. 20 at Ione High School for their eighth consecutive league victory.
In the contest vs. North Douglas, the Warriors outscored the Redsides, 24-13, in the fourth quarter to get the win. Senior Ian Ongers led South Wasco with 28 points.
Jason Hull scored 38 points against Klickwood (0-8 league, 1-9 overall), Ongers added 26 and Joey Holloway added 11.
In the win over Ione, the Redsides started quick with a 22-8 first quarter advantage. Hull led the Redsides in scoring with 40 points. Ongers added 18 points, five assists and six steals.
Sherman wins two in league
Sherman started last week with a tough nonleague road game against the North Lake High Cowboys (9-6), losing 40-36 on Jan. 17. The Huskies bounced back and won their next two games, extending their Big Sky League win streak to three.
Sherman won 55-17 over Klickwood on Jan. 20 at Glenwood High School. The 17 points scored by Klickwood marked the fewest they’ve scored in a game this year. Sherman followed that a day later with a 52-50 victory over the visiting Dufur High Rangers (4-3 league, 6-7 overall).
Dufur entered the Sherman game coming off a Big Sky League win over visiting Condon, 62-44.
Trout Lake loses two at home
Trout Lake had tough week, losing two home games and extending its losing streak to four. The Mustangs lost, 92-44, to Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler on Jan. 16, followed by a 77-53 nonleague loss to the Class 2A Irrigon High Knights (3-14) on Jan. 17. The Mustangs play their next contest Friday against Sherman, followed by a 3:30 p.m. home game Jan. 28 against Condon.
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-7 league, 2-10 overall) dropped their fifth straight game, 60-28, to Ione at Lyle High School. The Cougars play their next game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. versus Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Mitchell High School.
