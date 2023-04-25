The Sherman County High Huskies captured won their fourth straight in Special District 7 Class 2A/1A baseball after winning a home doubleheader, 10-2 and 8-5, over the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars on April 22.

The Huskies (8-1 SD7, 10-3 overall), guided by Coach Joe Justesen, also won a close game 4-3 over the Cougars (0-9 SD7, 0-12 overall) on April 18 at Lyle High School. Sherman was seeking to win its fifth straight game in a matchup against the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (5-4 SD7, 9-6 overall) on Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline).

