The Sherman County High Huskies captured won their fourth straight in Special District 7 Class 2A/1A baseball after winning a home doubleheader, 10-2 and 8-5, over the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars on April 22.
The Huskies (8-1 SD7, 10-3 overall), guided by Coach Joe Justesen, also won a close game 4-3 over the Cougars (0-9 SD7, 0-12 overall) on April 18 at Lyle High School. Sherman was seeking to win its fifth straight game in a matchup against the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (5-4 SD7, 9-6 overall) on Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“They (Cougars) are not really as bad as their record indicates,” said Justesen. “They are actually a pretty decent little team, but they just haven’t been able to catch a few breaks here and there. We had to kind of grind out a close win over them and we had to do a lot of little things to just get the game tied last Tuesday. Then we did just enough, and we pitched well enough to finish it off, but they (Cougars) really fought us all the way to the end.”
The Huskies play their next game Thursday at 4 p.m. versus the Culver High Bulldogs (6-3 SD3, 6-6 overall) at Sherman County High School in Moro. The Huskies follow with an 11 a.m. doubleheader versus the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (5-4 SD7, 9-6 overall) on Saturday at Stanfield High School.
“We’ve been doing pretty well this year,” said Justesen, who is hoping to lead Sherman to the state playoffs for the first time since 2018. “We slipped up a little against Irrigon (a 7-1 loss April 15), but we came back and won two-out-three against them and that was two huge wins. We’re coming into the home stretch of the schedule with a series against Stanfield, which is a very solid team. Then we’ll play a tough Heppner team next week. We just have to take care of business like we have been and just try to do the best that we can.”
Lyle/Wishram Klickitat was seeking to get its first win of the season Tuesday versus the Irrigon High Knights (5-4 SD7, 9-7 overall) at Irrigon High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Cougars play their next game Saturday in an 11 a.m. doubleheader against the Knights at Lyle High School.
The Dufur High Rangers (2-7 SD7, 2-11 overall) lost three straight games to Irrigon. Dufur lost 8-6 on April 18 at Irrigon High School. The Rangers followed by dropping an April 21 home doubleheader to the Knights, 10-0 and 19-2.
Lyle/Wishram seeks first softball win
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-6 SD6, 0-8 overall) lost their eighth straight in Class 2A/1A softball Special District 6 after getting swept, 24-0 and 21-3, by the Union/Cove High Bobcats (7-2 SD6, 7-6 overall) April 21 at Lyle High School.
The Cougars, who just resumed their softball program this year for the first time since 2019, were seeking to get their first win in four years Tuesday in a matchup against the Irrigon High Knights (0-8 SD6, 0-13 overall) at Irrigon (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Cougars play their next game on Friday at 11 a.m. versus the Weston-McEwen/Griswold High TigerScots (8-1 SD6, 11-2 overall) at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena.
