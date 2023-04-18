The Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers recorded their first victory of the season, 9-7, over visiting Stanfield/Echo High Cougars (4-2 league, 8-4 overall) in a Special District 7 Class 2A/1A baseball game April 11 at Stanfield High School.
The win snapped Dufur’s seven-game losing streak and it marked the first win ever for first-year Coach Don Peterson.
“They (Cougars) came out swinging their bats, but we made some clutch defensive plays to hold on and get the win,” said Peterson. “It was exciting for me as well as my assistant Coach Jason Reed and we were both pretty happy about it. We’ve been seeing the improvements that the kids have made, and we knew at some point we would get a breakthrough win and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Rangers (2-4 SD7, 2-8 overall) then captured a second straight with an, 11-10, home win over the Cougars in the first game of a doubleheader April 15 at Dufur City Park. Dufur lost Game 2, 17-8.
“The kids were all excited to get our first win and then our momentum continued in the next game, and we got another win,” said Peterson. “We actually started playing better in our league opening series versus Sherman (April 4-8), which has a very good, well-rounded team. Things were starting to come together for us, everyone had a positive attitude, and the kids were starting to play well for the entire game.”
The Rangers were hoping to bounce back and get a win when they faced the Irrigon High Knights (2-4 league, 6-7 overall) Tuesday at Irrigon High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Rangers play their next contest in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Friday at home versus Irrigon.
“We’re looking forward to playing Irrigon and we feel fairly confident that we’ll come out and play some good games with them,” said Peterson.
Sherman wins two-out-of-three
The No. 13-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (5-1 league, 7-3 overall) won two of three games versus Irrigon last week to remain tied atop the SD7 standings with the Heppner/Ione Mustangs (5-1 league, 10-3 overall).
Sherman won at home 5-3 over Irrigon April 12. The Huskies then got a split of an April 15 road doubleheader with a 7-1 Game 1 loss, followed by a 10-9 Game 2 victory at Irrigon. Sherman played on the road Tuesday versus the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (0-6 league, 0-9 overall) at Lyle High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Huskies play Saturday in an 11 a.m. doubleheader versus Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Sherman High School in Moro.
Cougars drop ninth straight
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat lost its ninth straight after getting swept 4-0 and 11-0 in a doubleheader April 15 by the No. 10 ranked Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (5-1 league, 10-3 overall) in Heppner. The 4-0 loss marked the smallest margin of defeat for the Cougars this season. The Cougars also lost 12-6 to the Mustangs at home April 11.
Lyle/Wishram seeks first softball victory
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars lost a doubleheader, 20-0 and 15-0, on the road to the No. 9 ranked Grant Union/Prairie City High Prospectors (6-0 league, 9-1 overall) in a Special District 6 Class 2A/1A softball matchup April 14 in John Day. The Cougars were seeking to get their first win in a home matchup Tuesday versus the Irrigon High Knights (0-6 league, 0-11 overall) at Lyle High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). Lyle/Wishram plays its next game in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Friday at home against the Union/Cove High Bobcats (4-2 league, 4-6 overall).
