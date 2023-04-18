The Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers recorded their first victory of the season, 9-7, over visiting Stanfield/Echo High Cougars (4-2 league, 8-4 overall) in a Special District 7 Class 2A/1A baseball game April 11 at Stanfield High School.

The win snapped Dufur’s seven-game losing streak and it marked the first win ever for first-year Coach Don Peterson.